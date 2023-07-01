Tambo FC: Noutsoudjin Maurice, the ideal firefighter

Tambo FC of Datcha for a first season in the elite has been able to maintain itself. This is partly thanks to the technician Noutsoudjin Maurice who managed to do a good job in the second half of the season to save the skin from the spicy arrows.

The 2022-2023 season, which has just ended, saw the performance of two promoted players, notably Espoir de Zio and Tambo FC de Datcha. Speaking of the last, the spicy arrows of Datcha had the objective at the start of the season to stay in D1. Not easy for the Datcha club even if it achieved the goal. Indeed, the proteges of President Héfatua Ametodji had started the season with Joly Agbessi on the bench. After 9 days, Tambo with 5 points on the clock occupied the last place in the standings. One thing that did not have the approval of the supporters and under threat, the former coach of Arabia gave up his apron. And to replace him, the leaders had entrusted the club to the technical director, Dotted Franck. After only 4 days, he will be relieved of these functions and replaced by Noutsoudjin Maurice. After a readjustment of the squad, the coach of the U-17 sparrowhawks managed to place Tambo in 8th place with 38 points. But we could not mention the performances of Folly Ekoué and teammates under the reign of the former coach of As OTR without pointing out that from the 14th day to the last day, Tambo fc ranked third team behind ASCK and ASKO with 28 points or 8 wins, 4 draws and 5 losses in 17 games.

We can therefore deduce that Maurice Noutsoudjin assumed the role of firefighter assigned to him by the leaders.

