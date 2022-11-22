Work on the Tambre swimming pool from the point of view of energy efficiency in order to be able to reopen it before the prolonged closure makes it definitively unusable. This is the path that the Municipality of Tambre is following, committed to finding a solution that allows the swimming facility, which has been in disuse since 2018, to be put back into operation.

The definitive closure of the swimming pool, which has always had a troubled life, took place after several unsuccessful attempts to entrust its management to sports clubs. Its restoration and redevelopment are now under the attention of the new municipal administration, with the mayor Sara Bona who has presided over two meetings to solve the problem since taking office.

In October, observing the electoral promises, the mayor met with the director general of Ulss 1 Dolomiti, Maria Grazia Carraro, to evaluate the possibility that the facility could become a center for sports-functional rehabilitation in the water. «We appreciated the availability of the manager», comments Sara Bona, «but she clarified to us the reasons why this path is not viable. In fact, according to regional health planning, the reference point for rehabilitation at the provincial level is Lamon and for this reason funding and interventions are concentrated on this structure. Furthermore, the number of patients to whom rehabilitation in water is prescribed is small and could contribute only minimally to the eventual sustainability of the swimming facility. Another limiting point is the current difficulty in finding the professional figures necessary to structure the activity in the water according to the expected standards”.

Sara Bona, mayor of Tambre

During the same meeting, solutions were also examined that could be evaluated in the case of a reconversion of the spaces: «A gym, for example, could be useful for activities dedicated to patients with pathologies such as diabetes or cardiovascular diseases. In this sense, however, as an administration, we are already moving by exploiting the spaces of the school, in collaboration with associations such as the Assi Onlus ».

In addition to the meeting with the Ulss, contacts also continued with a company expert in the management of swimming facilities, which the administration had already met in August. Recently, reflections have focused on the need to reduce the thermal and electrical costs of the plant as much as possible in the face of soaring costs: an essential prerequisite for making the reopening of the plant concrete in its current form.

«We decided to carry out an overall energy analysis of the structure in order to identify and quantify the possible interventions to contain costs, although thanks to what has been achieved by the administrations of Oscar Facchin, the costs for heating have already been reduced with the plant wood chips», explains Bona, «this analysis could also be functional for evaluating participation in calls for tenders for the financing of redevelopment interventions, such as those currently issued by the Ministry of Economic Development, precisely to deal with the increases. The administration is convinced of the need to restore value to this municipal structure before its prolonged closure could compromise its functionality”.