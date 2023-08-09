Tampa Mayor Discovers 70 Pounds of Cocaine While Fishing with Family in the Keys

Tampa Mayor Discovers $1.1 Million Worth of Cocaine While Fishing

Tampa, Florida – Tampa Mayor Jane Castor made a surprising and unexpected discovery while enjoying a fishing trip with her family in the archipelago of the Keys. Castor stumbled upon 31.7 kilograms (70 pounds) of cocaine, valued at approximately $1.1 million, local media reported on Wednesday.

Castor, who was on a vacation day off the coast of Marathon on July 23, noticed a slick in the Atlantic waters after a relative pointed it out. Initially assuming it was a group of small fish gathered under debris in the ocean, she soon realized it was something far more illicit.

“When we got closer, I thought, ‘Oh, that’s a load of cocaine,'” Castor told the Fox 13 news channel, recounting the moment of the discovery.

Having served over three decades with the Tampa police force, including six years as its leader, Castor’s experience allowed her to confidently identify the drug stash. Without hesitation, she and her family loaded the microwave-sized package onto their boat, uncovering tightly wrapped bales beneath layers of plastic wrap.

After marking the location of the find on her watch, Castor promptly contacted the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Soon after, the US Border Patrol took control of the seized shipment.

On July 24, Walter N. Slosar, the head of the Miami sector of the US Border Patrol, announced the operation on Twitter, attributing the discovery to an “amateur navigator.” Along with the announcement, Slosar shared a photo of the stash, featuring 25 bales, each adorned with a butterfly drawing.

The incident highlights Castor’s continued commitment to public safety, even during her vacations. Her vast experience in law enforcement enabled her to swiftly take the necessary steps to ensure the illegal drugs were confiscated.

The Tampa mayor’s unexpected discovery has once again shed light on the ongoing issue of drug trafficking within Florida. Authorities are continuing their investigation into the origin and transportation of the seized cocaine.

Castor’s heroic act has garnered widespread praise and admiration, with many commending her dedication to keeping Tampa and its surrounding areas safe. It serves as a reminder that one can never predict when and where they may come across criminal activities, urging citizens to remain vigilant.

The story of Mayor Jane Castor’s remarkable find serves as a testament to her unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of the community she serves, both on and off-duty.

[With information from AFP]

