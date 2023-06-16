Tan Zhenghong, Former Member of the Standing Committee and Secretary-General of the Yueyang Municipal Party Committee of Hunan Province, Was Expelled from the Party for Serious Violations of Discipline and Law – Xinhua English.news.cn

Xinhua News Agency, Changsha, June 16. The Hunan Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection reported on the 16th that a few days ago, with the approval of the Hunan Provincial Party Committee, the Hunan Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection and Supervision conducted a case review and investigation on Tan Zhenghong, former member of the Standing Committee and Secretary-General of the Yueyang Municipal Party Committee, for serious violations of discipline and law. .

After investigation, Tan Zhenghong lost his ideals and beliefs, abandoned his original mission, wanted to be an official but also wanted to get rich, turned public power into a tool for personal gain, was keen to stand for unscrupulous businessmen, engaged in political and business connections, and traded power for money. “The right to use it, expired void”, approaching retirement is even more unscrupulous, the concept of power is becoming more and more distorted, crazily amassing money. Ignoring the spirit of the Eight Central Regulations, accepting gift money in violation of regulations for a long time, greedy for pleasure, repeatedly accepting management and golfing activities arranged by service objects in violation of regulations; weak organizational concept, not truthfully explaining problems in letters and inquiries; not being a clean official, borrowing management in violation of regulations and client money, obtain large returns through private lending, purchase original shares in violation of regulations and profit from them; morally corrupt, engage in money and sex transactions; interfere in law enforcement activities in violation of regulations; use the convenience of positions to seek benefits for others in contracting engineering projects, etc. , and illegally received huge amounts of property.

Tan Zhenghong seriously violated the party’s organizational discipline, integrity discipline, and work discipline, which constituted a serious duty violation and was suspected of accepting bribes. I don’t know how to stop, the nature is serious, the impact is bad, and it should be dealt with seriously. In accordance with relevant regulations such as the Regulations on Disciplinary Sanctions of the Communist Party of China, the Supervision Law of the People’s Republic of China, and the Law of the People’s Republic of China on Governmental Sanctions for Public Officials, it was decided to expel Tan Zhenghong after the meeting of the Standing Committee of the Hunan Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection and the approval of the Hunan Provincial Party Committee. Party membership punishment shall be canceled according to regulations, and the treatment enjoyed by him shall be cancelled; his illegal income shall be confiscated, and his suspected bribery crime shall be transferred to the procuratorate for review and prosecution according to law, and the property involved shall be transferred together.