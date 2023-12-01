Tánatos, the Jamundí boss who dared to have a renowned associate of ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán murdered

Massive Real Estate Seizure Hits Cali and Jamundí

In a significant blow to the criminal underworld, a massive operation conducted in Cali and Jamundí has resulted in the seizure of 27 real estate properties, worth over 66,000 million pesos, belonging to the notorious drug trafficker Jesús Hugo Berdugo, also known as alias Tánatos.

Berdugo, who was captured in 2020 in Jamundí and subsequently extradited to the United States, was a powerful figure with suspected ties to the Sinaloa Cartel in Colombia. General José Luis Ramírez, director of Interpol Criminal Investigation, revealed to El País that the operation, codenamed Tánatos, was aimed at disrupting the finances of the drug trafficker and his associates, who had used family members as front men to acquire the valuable assets.

The investigations have shed light on the extent of Berdugo’s criminal activities, with allegations of drug trafficking, manufacturing of narcotics, and connections to the Sinaloa Cartel. According to General Ramírez, Berdugo was accused of orchestrating the murder of an associate of ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán in Colombia, showcasing his leadership position in the criminal organization.

Furthermore, the investigation has shown that Berdugo’s criminal activities spanned about 10 years, during which he allegedly gained control of drug trafficking routes in the south of the country, leading to the monopolization of illicit activities in the region.

The revelation of Berdugo’s association with the Sinaloa Cartel also raises questions about the presence of Mexican drug traffickers in Colombia. General Ramírez clarified that while Mexican traffickers are indeed operating in the country, they are primarily collaborating with local criminal groups rather than establishing a direct Mexican structure in Colombia.

The attractiveness of the Cali and the Valley to Mexican traffickers was also addressed, with the proximity to the Port of Buenaventura and access to drug trafficking routes towards Ecuador and Central America making the region a strategic hub for criminal activities.

The massive seizure of Berdugo’s real estate properties serves as a significant blow to the criminal networks operating in the area and is a testament to the collaborative efforts of law enforcement agencies in disrupting the operations of drug traffickers in Colombia.

