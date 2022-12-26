[The Epoch Times, December 26, 2022]On December 25, Tang Weiguo, the founder of Shanghai Kehua Bioengineering Co., Ltd. (“Kehua Bio”), a listed company in the mainland, died of the epidemic in Shanghai. The company launched a rapid antigen test kit for Covid-19 this year.

On the 25th, the official website of Kehua Biological Company issued an obituary stating that Tang Weiguo, the founder and former chairman of the company, and former vice president of the Shanghai Biomedical Industry Association, died in Shanghai on the 25th due to infection with a new type of coronavirus (CCP virus) complicated by underlying diseases. Died at the age of 66.

According to public information, Tang Weiguo has the right of permanent residence abroad, and his term of office expired on May 10, 2017. After that, he will no longer serve as the chairman and director of Kehua Biotech.

Founded in 1981, Kehua Biotech is the largest industrial base of medical diagnostic supplies in China.

The company is a developer of in vitro diagnostic reagents and medical testing instruments. Its products include immunodiagnostic reagents, biochemical diagnostic reagents, molecular diagnostic reagents, biochemical analyzers, and chemiluminescent instruments. On July 16, 2021, the company’s self-developed CCP virus mutation nucleic acid detection kit (fluorescence PCR method) was shortlisted for export “white list”.

On April 29, 2022, the State Food and Drug Administration of the Communist Party of China announced that Kehua Biotech’s CCP virus antigen detection kit (colloidal gold method) was approved for marketing.

From the early days of the epidemic until the beginning of December this year, Chinese people were frequently required to undergo nucleic acid testing. At one time, news came to light that manufacturers of nucleic acid testing reagents had reaped huge profits. For example, the topic “Nucleic acid reagent company’s gross profit is comparable to Moutai” appeared on Baidu’s hot search list on December 6, attracting the attention of mainland netizens.

After Tang Weiguo’s death, netizens left messages saying: “Could it be karma?”

Responsible Editor: Xiao Lusheng#