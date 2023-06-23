Tanganyika: a soldier killed and two others injured in a clash between the army and Twa militiamen in Moba

A FARDC soldier died with an arrow, two others were injured, Wednesday, June 21, in the clashes between the FARDC and Twa militiamen, in the Marko and Kisase villages in the territory of Moba (Tanganyika).

This information is confirmed by the spokesman of the provincial government of Tanganyika, Gracié Tambwe.

At the root of these clashes, according to Minister Gracié Tambwe, the Twa militiamen were stealing corn from the fields of the Bantu and the soldiers wanted to stop them.

It was then that these militiamen started shooting arrows.

Sources in Moba report hearing shots fired presumably by soldiers in the morning before and in the afternoon of Wednesday.

In these clashes, a soldier was hit by arrows. He died at Kirungu General Hospital where he was taken, a source told Moba.

Two other soldiers were injured, said the Tanganyika government spokesman.

Some sources in Moba reveal that houses in Marko and Kisase villages were burned down by Twa.

This situation has caused population movements. Soldiers have been deployed in the area, report the same sources.

The spokesperson for the provincial government of Tanganyika specifies that these Twa militiamen are those who had recently committed abuses in the locality of Tembwe. They went to hide in the territory of Moba.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

