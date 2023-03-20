Home News Tanganyika: advocacy for the urgent rehabilitation of the Mulongoyi bridge
The provincial deputy Oscar Lulu, of Tanganyika, pleaded this Sunday, March 19 for the urgent rehabilitation of the Mulongoyi bridge which connects the provinces of Tanganyika and Maniema.

The elected representative of Kongolo believes that the dilapidation of this bridge, which is of considerable economic importance, represents not only a considerable shortfall for the region, but also a danger for the populations who use it.

