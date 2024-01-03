Tanganyika: increase in the price of gasoline in Kongolo

A liter of gasoline, which sold for 6,000 Congolese francs, is currently trading at 8,000 or even 9,000 Congolese francs, several local sources indicated on Wednesday January 3.

The scarcity of this product in Kongolo is the basis of the price increase, according to these sources.

Among the causes of this scarcity, they explain, is the fact that certain candidates for the December 2023 elections would have stored a large batch of fuel to allow them to carry out their electoral campaign.

Furthermore, Kongolo has not been supplied with fuel in recent times.

The same sources specify that the territory of Kongolo is supplied with fuel in particular by the city of Lubumbashi. And these products are transported by road to Bukama. And from there, they are loaded into boats bound for Kongolo on the Congo River. But, during this rainy period, the roads are impassable.

The other fuel transport route is from Tanzania to Kalemie, some sources indicate. And from Kalemie, the goods go to Kongolo by road. But it is in poor condition.

Witnesses report that this increase in the price of fuel has an impact on the price of public transport in the city of Kongolo. On a section where passengers paid 500 francs, they now pay double.

In Kongolo territory, there are no gas stations. Fuels are stored and then sold from the depots.

