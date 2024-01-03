Home » Tanganyika: increase in the price of gasoline in Kongolo
News

Tanganyika: increase in the price of gasoline in Kongolo

by admin
Tanganyika: increase in the price of gasoline in Kongolo

A liter of gasoline, which sold for 6,000 Congolese francs, is currently trading at 8,000 or even 9,000 Congolese francs, several local sources indicated on Wednesday January 3.

The scarcity of this product in Kongolo is the basis of the price increase, according to these sources.

Among the causes of this scarcity, they explain, is the fact that certain candidates for the December 2023 elections would have stored a large batch of fuel to allow them to carry out their electoral campaign.

Furthermore, Kongolo has not been supplied with fuel in recent times.

The same sources specify that the territory of Kongolo is supplied with fuel in particular by the city of Lubumbashi. And these products are transported by road to Bukama. And from there, they are loaded into boats bound for Kongolo on the Congo River. But, during this rainy period, the roads are impassable.

The other fuel transport route is from Tanzania to Kalemie, some sources indicate. And from Kalemie, the goods go to Kongolo by road. But it is in poor condition.

Witnesses report that this increase in the price of fuel has an impact on the price of public transport in the city of Kongolo. On a section where passengers paid 500 francs, they now pay double.

In Kongolo territory, there are no gas stations. Fuels are stored and then sold from the depots.

See also  Is Xi Jinping clearing up and changing?Many places in China do not check nucleic acid by train and plane | No longer check nucleic acid | Take train and plane | Dynamic reset

You may also like

Congressional leaders reach a budget pact, but it...

The piangua, essential source of protein

Dorival Junior coaches the Brazilian national team

They highlight the cultural and ethnic wealth of...

Farmers’ protests – nationwide traffic problems expected due...

They are involved in the “Epstein sex case”...

Jorge Octavio Guzmán Gutiérrez, assumed his duties as...

Farmers’ protest week in the news ticker: The...

The war of terminology is a branch of...

A group of miners in North Dakota discovered...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy