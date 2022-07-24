[NTDTV, Beijing time, July 22, 2022]A video of a man in Henan dragging a woman’s hair into a toilet stall has gone viral. The incident was suspected to be a repeat of the Tangshan beating case. It was also a woman in black who came to the rescue. The police quickly released the violent man after catching him, and then arrested him under the pressure of public opinion.

On July 19, a surveillance video uploaded on the mainland network showed that a woman escaped from the toilet cubicle, and a burly man chased after her, ripped off her jacket, and then dragged her back to the toilet cubicle by her hair. After that, under the leadership of a woman in black, everyone kicked the door of the compartment, and the woman finally escaped from the compartment. During the period, the trousers of the abusive man were obviously untied.

This highly suspected attempted rape video quickly attracted public attention. Later, the official media quoted the local police as saying that the incident happened in Zhongmu County, Zhengzhou City, Henan Province.

Surveillance video shows that the incident happened on July 16. Public opinion questioned why the police did not arrest the suspect until three days later.

Mainland media quoted the official statement as saying, “The suspect Li and the victim are both working in Kaifeng. The two have a close relationship and have WeChat accounts. On July 16, the two and their friends came to Zhongmu to play and drank in the restaurant. Then, they went to the max club bar to play and drink again.” “After playing in the bar, Li and the victim entered the toilet cubicle of the bar together. In the cubicle, the two had a conflict, and the victim left the cubicle. Then, Li took violent means to drag the victim back to the cubicle. In the cubicle, when the conflict continued, Li took off his pants to urinate in front of the victim. After the victim took the opportunity to break free, she escaped from the toilet.”

Some netizens broke the news that on the night of the incident, the police believed that the other party was a boyfriend and girlfriend, and the physical conflict broke out because of the conflict. But after the surveillance video sparked public opinion, “the police arrested the man again, and the man was detained, with a high probability of being sentenced.”

Netizens questioned what was the motive for the police to release the suspect when there was obvious evidence such as surveillance video. Netizens left messages mocking: “Okay, I believe it, they went to the toilet cubicle just to quarrel”, “Yes, he took off his pants just to urinate”.

Previously, the police were forced to announce the arrest after the brutal live video of the beating at a barbecue restaurant in Tangshan, Hebei. According to the leaked police report, the public security took the suspect back to the police station on the day of the incident. Local sources said the police accepted the so-called “conciliation between the two sides” and released the suspect on the same day.

Afterwards, the local network broke the news that the case involved the collusion between the underworld and the public security, and the four women who were beaten had died tragically. However, the CCP authorities strictly sealed the news and forcibly blocked public opinion. The truth of the case is still a mystery to this day.

(Comprehensive report by reporter Jing Zhongming/responsible editor: Xu Gengwen)

