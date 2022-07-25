Home News Tangshan reappeared the incident of the woman being beaten and immediately ranked first in the hot search on Weibo. Official emergency maintenance and stability reduction
Tangshan reappeared the incident of the woman being beaten and immediately ranked first in the hot search on Weibo. Official emergency maintenance and stability reduction

Tangshan reappeared the incident of the woman being beaten and immediately ranked first in the hot search on Weibo. Official emergency maintenance and stability reduction

Last night, a suspected woman was beaten at a barbecue restaurant in Tangshan City, Hebei Province. The online video quickly circulated and once topped the hot search list. The official started to maintain stability and reduce hot searches. The local police reported today that two gangs of men and horses fought each other, causing two women to be injured. After the police report was released, “8 suspects in the Tangshan fight have arrived” and immediately became the hot search champion of Weibo, and Lu media followed up with the report.

Tangshan reproduced the incident of women being beaten, and the official stability maintenance dropped hot searches. According to a report by the Central News Agency today, after the Tangshan beating case in China on June 10 aroused national outrage, although all the suspects involved were arrested, Tangshan officers and police have long been suspected of colluding with the underworld. So far, the truth is unknown. Four women were beaten After the event, the world evaporated, and his relatives and friends did not dare to speak out.

Tangshan authorities launched a special operation called “Thunderstorm” on June 12. After a major campaign to crack down on gangsters, it was reported that a woman was beaten in a barbecue restaurant last night.

Some netizens broke the news on Weibo that “the beating incident in Tangshan reappears”. The video shows that on the evening of the 22nd, two women were lying on the ground crying on the streets of Tangshan. The incident immediately topped the trending search on Weibo, and caused an uproar on the Internet.

China‘s network management authorities immediately started to maintain stability, and “Tangshan Recurrence of Beating Incident” was delisted on the grounds that “according to relevant laws, regulations and policies, the topic page was not displayed.”

The Central News Agency said that many mainland netizens questioned why it was Tangshan again, mocking the “expiration” of the local Thunder Operation so quickly and another “storm”. Netizens have left messages on Weibo-related news discussion threads, demanding that the truth of the previous Tangshan beatings be released as soon as possible.

