Bolu Mayor Tanju Özcan announced that he met with the Chairman of the Memleket Party, Muharrem İnce, who withdrew from the presidential candidacy shortly before the election held on May 14, to support the Nation Alliance Presidential Candidate and CHP Chairman Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu. Özcan stated that there was no result from the meeting held with Kılıçdaroğlu’s knowledge and said, “I am on Wednesday in line with the knowledge of the general chairman. […]

