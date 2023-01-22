The consequences of the winter wave that hits several regions of the country has left a series of damages in several departments that have been affected with landslides, avalanches and floods that complicate the situation for the country’s citizens.

In recent weeks, the heavy rains that fall on the department of Nariño have left that region cut off by landThis is due to the landslides and damage to the roads that are caused by the tributaries, the concerns of the inhabitants began with a possible shortage of products and services due to the obstacles in the transport of these from the interior of the country.

Therefore, alternative measures were sought from the National Government in order to deal with the problem that currently afflicts the inhabitants of that area of ​​the country, especially with regard to the lack of fuel and the long lines to refuel the vehicles.

“The National Government confirmed the arrival of 45 tank trucks with fuel to the department of Nariño, who passed through Ecuador, to face the shortages caused by the road interruption in the southwest of the country,” announced a government statement.

For her part, the Minister of Mines and Energy, Irene Vélez, referred to the logistics of the arrival of the tank trucks to Nariño “We received the caravan with 45 tank trucks that arrived at the Rumichaca Bridge, border with Ecuador,” said the head of briefcase.

Likewise, the Minister of Transportation, Guillermo Reyes, spoke out stating that “it was successfully possible to arrive from the Republic of Ecuador with 460,000 gallons of fuel that the department of Nariño urgently required. International Solutions in times of road emergency”.