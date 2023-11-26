Tanzania: Country Strategy Paper 2021-2025 produces results beyond expectations, according to mid-term review – Capsud.net

Mid-term, the execution of the African Development Bank’s 2021-2025 Country Strategy Paper in Tanzania has made it possible to considerably improve access to drinking water and the condition of the country’s roads.

DODOMA, Tanzania, November 24, 2023 -/Implemented for two years, the African Development Bank’s Country Strategy Paper (CSP) for Tanzania is producing results that exceed expectations, indicates the mid-term review of the CSP 2021-2025 published on November 9. The rate of access to drinking water, which was 60% of the population in 2019, is now at 81% in the project areas in Arusha, above the objective of 75% set in 2025.

The rate of access to basic sanitation services in the same areas has also improved, from 17% in 2019 to 25% in 2022. It is on track to reach the target of 30% by horizon 2025. Achievements made achievable thanks to the laying of 473 kilometers of water pipes and the construction of 184 kilometers of sewer pipes.

“The support from the African Development Bank Group aimed to improve the quality and sustainability of infrastructure in Tanzania through the creation of quality multimodal transport infrastructure, improvement of production as well as transport networks and electricity distribution, and the development of water supply and sanitation infrastructure. For the first part of the period, we say that significant results have been recorded,” said Jacob Oduor, African Development Bank Chief Country Economist in Tanzania.

In total, 120 kilometers of national roads were rehabilitated from gravel to standard bitumen, compared to a previous target of 111 kilometers. Regarding the impact of the project on gender, women occupied more than 30% of the more than 1,500 local jobs created thanks to the Bank’s various interventions in the transport sector.

Other ongoing operations in the sector are expected to generate additional revenue between June 2023 and the end of the implementation of the CSP in 2025. This concerns in particular the construction or rehabilitation of schools and hospitals, markets and community drilling as well as tree planting to mitigate the effects of climate change.

In addition, civil works carried out under the Road Sector Support Project are expected to reduce travel time from eight to three hours in the project areas.

Furthermore, the objective of 136.5 megawatts of renewable energy production is on track to be achieved by the end of 2025 thanks to ongoing hydroelectric energy production projects.

Additionally, 394 of the planned 2,285 kilometers of high voltage transmission lines have been constructed through the Kenya-Tanzania 400 Kilovolt High Voltage Transmission Lines Project, which is nearing completion, while the rest will come from the Malagarasi Hydroelectric Project and the North West Electricity Distribution Network.

As of June 30, 2023, the African Development Bank Group’s active portfolio in Tanzania included 25 operations with a total value of US$2.75 billion.

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) for the African Development Bank.

Source : African Media Agency (AMA)

