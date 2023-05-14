Tapestry ends third quarter “above expectations” (+5%)

The third quarter closed with a growth of 5%. Tapestry. The American group that owns the brands Coach, Kate Spade e Stuart Weitzman it totaled revenues of 1.5 billion dollars (about 1.4 billion euros) in the three months ended last April 1st.

“Our strong third quarter results significantly exceeded expectations,” he commented Joanne CrevoiseratGroup CEO – demonstrating the power of brand building, customer centricity and our agile operating model.”

Operating income was $226.3 million for the period, along with net income that increased from $123 million in the year-ago period to $187 million today. Diluted earnings per share were $0.78, versus $0.46 in the prior Q3.

Underlying the results, explained the company, is a strategy that aims to create a solid and lasting relationship with its customers, fueled by innovations both in terms of the offer and in terms of the physical and digital shopping experience. The operation led to an increase in the number of customers which in North America alone rose to 1.2 million, mainly among Generation Z and Millennials.

With regard to the individual brands in the portfolio, it was the brand that drove the group’s turnover Coach, which posted a 7% increase in revenue to $1.14 billion. A slight slowdown instead Kate Spade (-1%), which totaled sales of 297.2 million dollars in the quarter, while footwear Stuart Weitzman generated revenues of €68.3 million, up 7% year-on-year.

For full year 2023, the outlook outlined by Tapestry expects revenue of around $6.7 billion, the company anticipates, in line with the previous year’s performance. At constant exchange rates, the increase is estimated at 3 per cent.