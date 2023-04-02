Home News Taquil, more than a century celebrating the festivities of San Vicente Ferrer – breaking latest news
Taquil, more than a century celebrating the festivities of San Vicente Ferrer

Taquil, more than a century celebrating the festivities of San Vicente Ferrer – breaking latest news

The Taquil parish, in the Loja canton, celebrates the traditional festival of San Vicente Ferrer every year with sports, cultural, social and religious activities in the company of devotees from the surrounding sectors and towns.

The festivities to San Vicente Ferrer, which devotees and believers have held in his honor for more than a century, this 2023 began last week with the novena to the image.

The parish priest of the place, Víctor Manuel Yanangómez, told Diario Crónica that for this Saturday, April 1, they have prepared, from 4:00 p.m., the final of the fourth women’s indoor soccer championship; 6:30 p.m., holy rosary; 7:00 p.m., novena to San Vicente Ferrer, 7:30 p.m., Vespers Eucharist; 8:00 p.m., snack donated by the priostes and a coffee toast by the mayors; 9:00 p.m., awards ceremony for the winning teams of the San Vicente Ferrer Cup; and, at 10:00 p.m., burning of the mad cow, light shows and popular dance.

For Sunday, April 2: 10:00 a.m., Eucharist for the San Vicente Ferrer festivities; 11:00 a.m., procession with the sacred image through the main streets of Taquil, during this activity the devotees place money in the effigy as an act of faith, devotion and that through its intersection will help them obtain work and health. At 11:30 a.m., lunch given by all the mayors to those present; 12:00 pm, Grand Bazaar; 2:00 p.m., procession of the image with all the horsemen; and, at 2:30 p.m., the traditional skirmishes.

María Guzmán, a resident of the parish, stated that the festivities in honor of San Vicente Ferrer are traditional; Hundreds of parishioners come to the parish to prostrate themselves at his feet and thank him for the favors received or ask for a miracle.

In addition, during the festivities, the economy is boosted by the sale of agricultural products, animals and souvenirs of the image or the parish. (YO)

