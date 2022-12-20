Listen to the audio version of the article

Earthquake at the Lazio TAR: two administrative lawyers under house arrest and a magistrate suspended for a year. The crime hypothesized by the investigators is that of corruption in judicial documents, an accusation that would be corroborated by some telephone interceptions. On December 19, the investigation, directed by the Rome Public Prosecutor’s Office, led to the issuing of the order – they explain from the Rome Public Prosecutor’s Office – “for crimes of corruption for acts contrary to official duties and corruption in judicial acts. The result of telephone and environmental interceptions as well as documentary analyzes are the probative evidence on which the precautionary measure issued in the preliminary investigation phase is based”.

The judge finished in the investigation and suspended is Mary Sylvester Russo President of Section III of the Tar of Lazio: he is accused of corruption for acts contrary to his official duties and has been suspended from his office. Federico Tedeschini e Pierfrancesco Sicco they are the lawyers who ended up under house arrest. While another disqualification measure lasting one year has been arranged for Gaia Checcucciad acta commissioner in the province of Imperia for the functions of government body of the Ato Ovest for the integrated water service and suspension from the profession of lawyer for one year for Gianmaria Covino.

“Passepartout for interest disputes”

The papers show the relationship between the Tar magistrate and Tedeschini, who in the ordinance defines as “reciprocal aid and mutual placing at the disposal of the functions covered and favors”. Russo “in a moment of disappointment and frustration for the lack of career advancement within the Administrative Justice, turns and asks for help, not in terms of legal assistance but of recommendations and power of influence, to the well-known lawyer – reads the ordinance – which had multiple disputes of interest pending before the Councils of State”. Tedeschini “accepts the request for recommendation and intervention without any hesitation, well aware that the utility guaranteed to an important State Councilor would have turned into a passepartout for him for interest disputes”.

Russo asks for support “for his career aspirations within the Council of State and to convey, without exposing himself, to the President of the Council of State some background that he deems illegal on the appointments to top roles of the Council of State to which Russo aspired, so that the President can put his hand to the matter and intervene in favor of Russo”.

Three administrative lawsuits in the crosshairs

Russo, as reconstructed by the carabinieri, would have favored the lawyer Tedeschini in at least three cases before the TAR. In one case, the magistrate allegedly helped the law firm in a provision involving a client of its excluded in a contract for the redevelopment of Piazza dei Cinquecento. In an interception of January 2022 as part of the corruption investigation by the Rome prosecutor coordinated by the deputy prosecutor Paolo Ielo, with the investigations entrusted to the carabinieri, the lawyer Federico Tedeschini is heard to say to his colleague Pierfrancesco Sicco: “No, but it is everything in order, clean. In this way because the principle of the irrelevance of reasons applies. You have to go and prove that I did this because we had made a ‘pactum sceleris’. And how c… can you prove it to me?”.