Targeted control of the quality of IT services

The transformation of classic IT teams into ITSM teams is not an end in itself and not a fashion, but is done for tangible reasons: It is about standardizing IT tasks in the form of services and automating them as much as possible, making them more efficient and cheaper to continuously improve and to relieve the heavily stressed IT teams.

The principles of professional IT service management include striving to always maintain the quality of the services (or, ideally, to continuously improve them) and to achieve the highest possible level of customer satisfaction, i.e. to fully meet customer expectations. And a clear agreement that makes this fulfillment objectively measurable is helpful and sensible.

Such agreements are subject to service level management, which is ITSM-Framework ITIL is proposed as a practice for continuous quality assurance.

Which level of quality should be achieved?

Service level management is a procedural approach that maps the definition, delivery, monitoring and reporting of service level agreements (SLA) between the ITSM team and customers. Systematic service level management should help to bring IT services into line with customer expectations in the long term and sustainably, and thus raise customer satisfaction to a permanently high level. And satisfied customers in turn mean that the ITSM team is providing its services effectively, efficiently and as agreed and is operating successfully.

Service level management is therefore on the one hand about concluding service level agreements with customers and on the other hand about defining, providing, performing, reporting and checking services in accordance with these service level objectives. The latter is usually done with the help of key performance indicators, KPI.

An SLA is to be understood as an agreement between the ITSM team and the customer regarding the quality (and price, if applicable) of a service. The task of service level management is to guarantee the agreed quality level of the services over the long term and to control them in a targeted manner with regard to quality.

At its core, it’s about the cycle agreement and definition -> Provision and performance of the Services -> measurement and reporting.

What good service level management should do

In the popular ITIL framework, which proposes a total of 34 modern service management practices for ITSM teams, service level management fulfills the following key tasks and functions:

Detailed requirements for the IT services are determined in close cooperation and coordination with the customer. The IT services are defined, controlled and constantly improved according to the requirements. The team develops quality goals and target specifications for the services. The service catalog must be defined and managed. In many constellations, additional agreements are required, such as so-called Operational Level Agreements at internal operational level and underpinning contracts with external parties such as customers, suppliers and service providers. The team regularly monitors and analyzes the service level agreements with regard to target achievement, costs and other metrics. The measurement can be done, for example, via KPI. Professional service level management includes constant and transparent reporting. The SLAs should be continuously evaluated, adjusted and optimized.

Tips for effective service level management

Service level management can and should play a crucial role when it comes to taking the services of the ITSM team to a new level. However, especially in the implementation phase, when the team is still experimenting with the process, there are sources of error and stumbling blocks that can slow down the project and reverse the intention of the ITSM team, namely to increase service quality. These tips will help you jump over some common hurdles:

Customer involvement: Especially during the implementation phase of the service level management, the cooperation of the customers is absolutely necessary, because only they can specifically say what quality is required to satisfy them. If the ITSM team does not know the requirements and needs of the customers, it is hardly possible to define meaningful quality criteria that actually correspond to the practice and the expectations of the customers. In the end, the SLAs do not meet customer needs and are not qualitatively acceptable.

Dedicated Owner: Service level management needs a concrete owner, someone who puts on the hat and oversees and drives the process. Service level management cannot be “done” by a team on the side. An owner determines the requirements, manages the service catalogue, acts as a contact person for the customers, leads reviews and coordination meetings and completes a variety of tasks that require a dedicated person in charge.

Less is more: A few but clear SLAs that have been agreed and worked out in close cooperation with the customer are better than many poorly defined agreements, which are inherently uncertain and discretionary and which ultimately harbor the risk of causing misunderstandings and dissatisfaction.

Instead of wanting everything at once, the team is well advised to proceed iteratively: If the service level management works in some areas and leads to good results, the team can gradually expand the process in a meaningful way.

Breaking up complexity: A similar challenge arises when SLAs become too large and complex. Here there is a risk that ambiguities regarding the quality criteria will arise, responsibilities will not be clearly defined and no valid measurement will be possible. The team would be better off breaking up large agreements into several smaller, more manageable, clear and precisely measurable SLAs.

Software: Systematic service level management cannot do without professional software support. With the cloud product Jira Service Management, Atlassian is developing a solution that maps all central aspects of this practice. Among other things, Jira Service Management enables the creation and mapping of individual service level agreements, which are based on specific workflows – including clear time and target metrics as well as clear conditions for status transitions. Jira Service Management is officially certified as PinkVERIFY Certified ITIL 4 Toolset and thus fulfills all the functional requirements for professional ITSM in accordance with the ITIL framework.

The open exchange for ITSM professionals (and those who want to become one)

The question of how teams can set up and implement service level management in a targeted and effective manner is likely to be asked by some of the participants in our first ITSM Open Space bustle Or are there other topics and issues related to modern IT service management that are even more important to you? Then discuss them with other interested parties and get new ideas from the community!

The ITSM Open Space will take place on September 28th in Wiesbaden, and you are cordially invited to actively participate, set your own discussion priorities and work on practical solutions. Remember the 28.9. – and best secure your place now (free of charge):

Further information

Beyond ITIL: Alternative ITSM frameworks and their differentiation

ITIL – Structure and flexibility for ITSM teams

How to IT Service Management (Part 1): Operational Support – The Service Desk Portal

How to IT-Service-Management (Teil 2): Interne IT

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

