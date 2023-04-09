Home News Targeting missile launchers from Syrian territory with a march – Al-Ghad TV
Targeting missile launchers from Syrian territory with a march – Al-Ghad TV

Targeting missile launchers from Syrian territory with a march – Al-Ghad TV

At dawn on Sunday, the Israeli occupation forces renewed their artillery shelling of areas in Syria, in response to the firing of a number of rockets towards the occupied Golan, according to the occupation’s claim.

A spokesman for the occupation army said, “The army is bombing missile launch sites in Syria with artillery,” stressing that missile launchers from Syrian territory were targeted by a march.

On Saturday night, the occupation army monitored 6 missiles launched from Syria towards the occupied Golan at two different times.

The spokesman for the occupation army confirmed: The army continues to launch its raids via a drone against targets from which rockets were fired from Syrian territory towards the occupied Syrian Golan.

The occupation had started bombing the Syrian lands with artillery shells, at dawn today, Sunday, after it detected three rocket shells fired from the Syrian lands towards the occupied Golan; Two of them crossed the borders of the occupied territories, one was intercepted and the other fell in an open area.

The head of the Golan Regional Council called for the opening of all shelters in settlements in the occupied southern Golan. He also called on the Israelis to sleep near the shelters in homes and to follow the directives of the home front.

