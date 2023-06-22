Tariff talks failed – EVG advises on strike

In the collective bargaining dispute with Deutsche Bahn, the railway and transport union (EVG) is meeting in Berlin today to discuss how to proceed. The collective bargaining commission declared the negotiations with the state-owned group to have failed last night. Now it’s up to the EVG federal board: it could initiate an indefinite strike or propose an arbitration process.

The EVG justified the termination of the negotiations with the fact that the wage increase offered by the railways was too low and too late. The planned contract period of 27 months is “significantly too long”, according to the wage commission.

“What is happening now is unbelievable”

Deutsche Bahn reacted with incomprehension to the decision to break off the negotiations. “The EVG throws away an almost finished degree and sets everything to zero shortly before the goal,” said Bahn HR Director Martin Seiler, according to a statement. “An agreement was within reach, 140 pages of tariff text have already been completed. What is happening now is unbelievable.”

The railway employees and the passengers are the ones who suffer. “The summer holidays are just around the corner, travelers want to plan. And our employees finally want more money,” added Seiler.

The wage conflict has been going on since the end of February. The EVG entered the talks with the aim of increasing the fixed amount by at least 650 euros per month or twelve percent for the upper wage brackets. According to their ideas, the term should be one year.

parallel negotiations

According to the Deutsche Bahn, it has recently promised a high fixed amount, an inflation compensation premium of 2850 euros and far-reaching structural improvements for a 27-month term of the collective agreement. She didn’t give the details.

Negotiations were held in parallel with dozens of railway companies, for a total of around 230,000 employees, 180,000 of whom are employed by Deutsche Bahn. The union fought for its goals with two warning strikes: in March, they almost completely paralyzed train traffic for 24 hours, in April on a Friday morning for eight hours.

At the beginning of the current week, the EVG then surprised with deals with other railway operators, where wage increases of 420 euros in several stages, a term of mostly 21 months and 1000 to 1400 euros inflation compensation premium were agreed.

