Appointment of Tariq Ansari as Chairman of Telangana State Minorities Commission

Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao handed over the nomination papers

Hyderabad/Nizamabad: 03. March

(Sahar News.com/Representative)

There was a wave of joy in Nizamabad district this evening when the young dynamic BRS party leader Tariq Ansari from Nizamabad was nominated as the “Chairman Telangana State Minorities Commission” by Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. The Chief Minister handed over the appointment papers to Tariq Ansari, congratulated him and expressed his best wishes. On this occasion, Tariq Ansari thanked the Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

In this regard, Principal Secretary Telangana Government Mr. Ahmad Nadeem IAS has issued GO No. MS 03 containing the nomination of Tariq Ansari as the Chairman of Telangana State Minorities Commission.

Tariq Ansari is one of the dynamic young leaders of Nizamabad who has been associated with the TRS party since the Telangana struggle which has now changed to BRS as a national party. Ansari, who was part of the separate Telangana movement, was earlier given the charge of the state general secretary of the party.

From the beginning, Tariq Ansari has been struggling to bring the minorities closer to the party, for effective representation from the government to solve the problems of the minorities and for the economic, educational and social development of the minorities in Nizamabad. There has been a wave of happiness in Nizamabad district, especially in the minority community, that after a long wait, a suitable and dynamic personality has been selected for an important prestigious position in the district.

Nominee Chairman Telangana State Minorities Commission Tariq Ansari (45 years old) belongs to an educated family and is himself the Director of Gautami Degree College Nizamabad. were

After his election as Chairman Telangana State Minorities Commission, Tariq Ansari while talking to the Nizamabad Mirror correspondent thanked Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for trusting him and nominated him for this post. That he will ensure the solution of the problems faced by all the minorities during the three-year tenure of this office.

At the same time Tariq Ansari after his election, State Home Minister Mr. Mahmoud Mahmud Ali, Acting President BRS and State Minister for Municipal Administration and ITK. Chairman RTC Baji Reddy Govardhan, Member Rajya Sabha Suresh Reddy, Member Legislative Council K. Quetta, Assembly Members Begala Ganesh Reddy, Jeevan Reddy, Muhammad Aamir Shakeel, Hanmant Shinde, Chairman State Waqf Board Muhammad Saleem, Chairman State Haj The committee has thanked Masihullah Khan, Chairman State Urdu Academy MK Mujeebuddin and party leaders of Nizamabad district and all the well wishers.

Post Views: 1,992