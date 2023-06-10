Tariq Ansari as the Chairman of Telangana Minorities Commission Congratulatory meeting of All India Muslim Educational Society, Asif Pasha and others.

Tariq Ansari as the Chairman of Telangana Minorities Commission is a fitting figure

Congratulatory meeting of All India Muslim Educational Society, Address by Asif Pasha and others

Hyderabad: 10/June (e-mail/Sahr News)

The selection of a young, dynamic and selfless person like Tariq Ansari as the Chairman of the Minorities Commission by the Telangana Government is very appropriate. It is very important to get familiar with the problems of minorities and to be familiar with the law for their solution and justice. These views were expressed by Mr. Asif Pasha, former minister and president of All India Muslim Educational Society today at the congratulatory ceremony of Chairman Telangana Minority Commission Tariq Ansari organized by All India Muslim Educational Society at Aligarh Club Hyderabad.

He further said that the post of the Chairman of the Minority Commission was vacant for the last two years when there was such a capable personality, why was he not selected and implemented. Tariq Ansari will perform his duties well in Dalane.

Earlier, Chairman Telangana Minority Commission Tariq Ansari said in his address that the popular Chief Minister of Golden Telangana K. Chandrasekhar Rao assigned this responsibility of the Chairman of the Minority Commission in view of my public services. It is my duty to trust the Chief Minister. And to serve the people of Telangana irrespective of religion and nationality by maintaining trust and doing whatever possible in the interests of the people through the Minority Commission. He thanked the All India Muslim Educational Society for encouraging him through this program. Arranged.

Addressing this congratulatory meeting, Mr. Syed Anwar Al Huda, former IPS officer (DGP) also said that the position of the Chairman of the Minority Commission is a very big responsibility. All sections of the society have to be involved in it. The selection of Tariq Ansari. He said that Tariq Ansari has a long political journey, who actively participated in the Telangana movement and has a long record of social service. and his choice is the right decision. On this occasion, he informed Tariq Ansari about some important things related to the commission and advised everyone to walk together and serve the people.

Mr. Asif Pasha and Mr. Syed Anwar Huda presented a memorial moment to Chairman Telangana Minority Commission Tariq Ansari and wrapped his shawl.

MS Farooq General Secretary made several proposals related to the education issues of minorities, including Minorities Act, Representation Act, Advisory Panel for Higher Education from School Education and formation of Core Committee.

Earlier Dr. Nazim Ali, Khalilur Rahman, Tahir Faraz, Bashiruddin Farooqui, Inamur Rahman, Syed Saadat also addressed the meeting. The program started with Tahir Faraz’s recitation of Quran and ended with Salim Bashah’s vote of thanks. The duties were performed by MS Farooq.

Post Views: 388