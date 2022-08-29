Source title: Taste the Canal Culture to Create a Cultural Tourism Highland Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei (Tongwu Corridor) Cultural Tourism Exchange Season Starts

This exchange season will last until mid-September, and the three Tongwu Gallery will successively launch "art" to the future – Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei (Tongwu Gallery) National Trend Show, "Good Luck" Tongwu Gallery Cultural Exchange Thematic activities such as program performances and rich interactive experiences.Reporter Tang Jian / photo Collaborate with Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei and share Tongwu Gallery. A few days ago, the 2022 Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei (Tongwu Corridor) cultural tourism exchange season was launched in the North District of the Grand Canal Cultural Tourism Scenic Spot. This exchange season will last until mid-September, and the three Tongwu Gallery will successively launch "art" to the future – Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei (Tongwu Gallery) National Trend Show, "Good Luck" Tongwu Gallery Cultural Exchange Program performances, the "Prosperous North Canal" Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Canal Master Works Exhibition Tour, "Ancient Transport to Tongzhou, Meet the North Three Counties" Riverside Goods Market, Tongwu Gallery Family Banquet and other theme activities and rich interactive experiences. At the opening ceremony, Li Ahong, general manager of Ctrip Group Beijing, released the "Boutique Tongzhou Brand Pavilion" and the innovative practice results of high-quality development of cultural tourism in Tongzhou District. This is a new model of marketing cooperation launched by government-enterprise linkage. Taking the North Canal as the context, it develops five themed line products, connects the tourism resources of Tongwu Gallery, effectively promotes the continuous deepening of the "Internet + global tourism" industry, and stimulates cultural tourism in the three places. Develop long-term kinetic energy. This year's cultural tourism exchange season takes "national tide" as the main line, integrates traditional culture into a new dimension of display, and deeply interprets the canal context of Tongwu Gallery with the same origin. During the exchange season, the general public can "dialogue" with the ancient canal through a series of photographic masterpieces in the "North Canal of Prosperity" Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Canal Master Works Exhibition Tour, and "packaging" at the "Riverside Goods Market" at the central wharf of Xianghe River. "The new product of the national trend, the common cultural genes of Tongwu Gallery were found in the "Searching for Heritage North Canal". Through various online and offline channels, the event will innovate the way of expression and enrich the form of experience to attract the general public to participate in it, so that the coordinated development of Tongwu Gallery's culture and tourism will benefit more people. It is reported that this exchange season is co-hosted by Tongzhou District Culture and Tourism Bureau, Wuqing District Culture and Tourism Bureau, Langfang Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Film and Tourism, and will comprehensively display the canal culture, intangible cultural heritage tours, gourmet tours of Tongwu Gallery. Cultural and tourism elements such as banquets, cultural and creative objects, etc., shape the tourism brand of Tongwu Gallery with culture, and demonstrate the cultural connotation of the North Canal with tourism. Zhang Hua, director of Tongzhou District Culture and Tourism Bureau, said that this year is the year of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the first year to implement the State Council's opinions on supporting the high-quality development of urban sub-centers. Tongzhou District will continue to deepen its cooperation with Wuqing District and Langfang District. Through exchanges and cooperation with the city, we will further excavate, protect and inherit the cultural tourism resources of the Grand Canal and its banks, and jointly build a new cultural and tourism highland for the construction of the modern capital metropolitan area. The all-round coordinated development of society has achieved new and greater results.

