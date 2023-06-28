Taste the Taste of the Truth, Learning Written Talk | Tong Maodi: Self-reliance and self-improvement in science and technology, local colleges and universities should take great responsibility_Xinhua News Agency

Taste the Taste of Truth·Learning Written Talk | Tong Maodi: Self-reliance and self-improvement in science and technology, local colleges and universities should take great responsibility

General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out that accelerating the realization of high-level scientific and technological self-reliance and self-improvement is the only way to promote high-quality development when participating in the deliberations of the Jiangsu delegation at the First Session of the 14th National People’s Congress. This is the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core has a deep grasp of the driving force of social development, the law of the rise of a powerful country, and the general trend of world development, and it has pointed out the direction for Jiangsu to deal with a new round of technological and industrial transformation. Jiangsu colleges and universities give full play to their advantages, grasp the trend, shape the situation, and firmly shoulder the mission of realizing high-level technological self-reliance and building a global influential industrial science and technology innovation center.

It is necessary to make a difference in giving full play to the advantages of rich scientific and educational resources. General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized that it is necessary to give full play to the important role of universities in scientific research, mobilize the enthusiasm of various scientific research institutes, give full play to the advantages of abundant talents and orderly organization, and form a strategic force. Jiangsu is a major province of science and education, but 40% of the national first-class disciplines selected by Jiangsu universities do not have a high degree of fit with the technical fields of our province’s advantageous industries. There is a certain degree of disconnection between the innovation chain and the industrial chain. Scientific and technological innovation is the key to industrial upgrading. Sexual support is not fully manifested. Colleges and universities must focus on major national strategic needs, focus on the urgent needs of Jiangsu’s key industrial fields, optimize the layout of disciplines, and condense research directions. Strong, strong in science and technology, strong in talents, strong in industry, strong in economy, and strong in people’s livelihood.

We must do our best to grasp the trend of quasi-scientific research and research organizations. General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out that the root cause of many “stuck neck” technical problems facing our country is that basic theoretical research cannot keep up, and the source and underlying things have not been clarified. The current scientific research organization, evaluation and incentive systems and mechanisms of universities are not well adapted to the inherent laws of basic research, and it is difficult to support the source supply and direction guidance of scientific and technological innovation. It is necessary to resolutely get rid of the stubborn problems of the “four onlys”, establish a scientific and dialectical evaluation system that emphasizes performance and has its own characteristics, judges heroes by contribution, strengthens the organization of scientific research, adheres to the “four orientations”, and carries out organized scientific research. Starting from the urgent and long-term needs of the country and region, condense key scientific and technical issues, and formulate a combination of phased and long-term research paths. Focus on the “stuck neck” technology in key areas and key links, organize strategic and forward-looking collaborative research, combine strong and multi-level collaboration, break through a number of key core technology bottlenecks, and cultivate a number of “0-1” disruptive original achievements .

We should do more to shape the trend of innovation-driven development. General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out that the vast number of scientific and technological workers should write their papers on the land of the motherland and apply scientific and technological achievements in the great cause of modernization. Colleges and universities should strengthen forward-looking thinking, overall planning, strategic layout, and overall promotion, coordinate the design of the scientific research management organizational structure, focus on optimizing the innovation ecosystem, promote the “full life cycle” management of scientific research, and focus on scientific and technological achievements “1-N “High-level application transformation, focusing on building a collaborative innovation community of government, industry, academia and research, and opening up a complete innovation chain from basic research to applied research to achievement transformation. Adhere to the “two-wheel drive” of system innovation and technological innovation, strengthen guidance and promote “two-way force”, integrate resource information, mobilize the main force, guide and promote the majority of scientific and technological personnel to write scientific and technological achievements in products, devices, and workshops, so that Innovations truly move from the laboratory to the production line. Optimize the professional operation system of intellectual property rights, develop special services, deploy resident technical service platforms, enhance the pertinence of transformation, expand the coverage of promotion, get through the “last mile”, and strive to create a vigorous trend of transformation of specialized, special and new achievements.

(The author is a student of the 47th Provincial Management Cadre Training Class of the Provincial Party School, member of the Standing Committee of the Party Committee and Vice President of Suqian College)

