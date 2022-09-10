As the Mid-Autumn Festival is approaching, various Mid-Autumn Festival-themed activities are carried out across Chongqing to convey warmth and taste excellent traditional culture.

In the past few days, community cadres, grid workers, and volunteers from Ping’an Community, Xinshan Village Street, Dadukou District, have continued to visit the elderly living alone, widows, and empty nesters in the area. Volunteers put their deep care and love into sweet moon cakes and send them to the elderly’s homes, accompany the elderly to do homework, and send them holiday blessings.

Among the theme activities of “Our Festival Mid-Autumn Festival” in Beibei District, the most attractive one is the on-site intangible cultural heritage experience area. Here, citizens can immerse themselves in intangible cultural heritage, such as sachet making, Chinese knot weaving, paper cutting, leaf carving, etc. In the meantime, the intangible cultural heritage works with bright themes, beautiful meanings and fine patterns, such as jade rabbits pounding medicines and flowers with a good moon and full moon, filled the table and conveyed strong festive blessings to people.

On the 9th, the traditional culture class “Mid-Autumn Festival in Chinese Characters” was “staged” at Yunjin Primary School in Liangjiang New District. Through nursery rhymes, deciphering Chinese characters, calligraphy and other forms, teachers let children understand the Mid-Autumn Festival and feel the charm of traditional culture. In the class of Class 1 of Grade 2, the head teacher Wan Hailing first led the children to recite nursery rhymes to understand the origin of the Mid-Autumn Festival and the secret of the word “Mid-Autumn Festival”; then, calligraphy teacher Wu Wenjing taught the children to use a brush to write “Mid-Autumn Festival”. “Two words. Finally, the children tasted the delicious moon cakes prepared for them by the teachers and appreciated the ancient poems related to the moon.