Tata Motors expands electric vehicle range with Safari and Harrier models From Investing.com

PUNE – Tata Motors, the Indian automotive giant, is preparing to strengthen its electric vehicle (EV) portfolio with the introduction of two new models, the Safari EV and the Harrier EV. These new models are set to elevate the company’s EV offerings, positioning itself above the existing Nexon EV in the Tata lineup.

The Safari EV and Harrier EV were recently spotted on their way to the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) in Pune, indicating that they are undergoing testing. Both vehicles are built on the OMEGARC platform, which has been specifically adapted for electric propulsion, demonstrating Tata Motors’ commitment to expanding its EV technology.

Potential buyers can count on a number of features of these new models, including:

A standard front-wheel drive (FWD) layout. An optional dual-motor all-wheel drive (AWD) system for improved performance and capability. An estimated driving range of approximately 500 km on a single charge, powered by a 60 kWh battery .

The Safari EV and Harrier EV are scheduled to launch in 2024. Ahead of their arrival, Tata Motors has inaugurated new exclusive retail outlets for electric vehicles, with the first of these modern showrooms opening in Gurugram. This strategic move is part of Tata’s larger initiative to create a strong support network for its expanding electric vehicle lineup, ensuring customers have access to dedicated services and facilities.

With the electric vehicle market in India growing rapidly, the addition of Safari EV and Harrier EV by Tata Motors represents a significant step forward in the company’s electrification journey.

