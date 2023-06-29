Taufkirchen on the best way to energy self-sufficiency

The cornerstone for the success lies in 2013. At that time, the municipality of Taufkirchen an der Pram put its own small hydroelectric power station into operation under Mayor Josef Gruber. In addition, two power lines were built, which have now been supplying the schools and the municipal office with electricity for 10 years. Almost half of the annual requirement can be covered by the energy generated from the power plant. This measure was the first step towards energy self-sufficiency, i.e. independence from external suppliers. A path that will continue under Gruber’s successor as mayor, Paul Freund (VP).

The Renewable Energy Expansion Act, which was passed in the National Council almost two years ago, brought an enormous boost. The aim of the law is for all electricity in Austria to be obtained from renewable energy sources by 2030. In addition, a focus was also placed on the implementation of renewable energy communities.

Paul Freund, Mayor in Taufkirchen an der Pram Photo: vabe

These legal simplifications made it possible for the market community to found the “Renewable Energy Community for the Aigerding Substation” in April of this year together with the district heating. This should guarantee an even more comprehensive power supply in the community. The electricity generated by the small hydroelectric power plant can be supplied to public facilities and to local heating. This enables the community to produce 80 percent of its electricity needs itself.

From next October, the network will also be open to private individuals, farmers and small businesses. They can join the EEG and then both purchase electricity and feed their own electricity into the grid.

Great potential for areas

“The crisis last year in particular showed how important it is for a municipality to stand on its own two feet when it comes to energy,” says Mayor Freund in an OÖN interview. “The earlier you start with it, the easier it is of course now.”

Uncertainty about the development of electricity prices increased last year in particular due to the war in Ukraine and the resulting energy crisis. According to Freund, local authorities lack the necessary financial planning capability. “But if I produce 80 to 90 percent of the electricity myself, then I have certainty as a community. Our goal is therefore to become completely self-sufficient in the coming years,” says the mayor of Taufkirch.

Just recently, the community, together with Nahwärme, was honored as one of the best and most innovative communities in Austria at a conference of Austria-wide energy communities in Vienna. At this meeting, it turned out that they are already on the right track, even in an international comparison, explains Freund. Despite this, or precisely because of this, the “Energy Transition Project” is being pushed ahead in his community. The planning for photovoltaic systems on public buildings such as the school, the kindergarten or in the area of ​​the building yard is already well advanced. “I am generally of the opinion that existing areas should be enriched with plants,” says Freund. The potential in this area is great.

According to Freund, the planned measures will in future supply almost 200 single-family homes with electricity from the municipality’s renewable energy sources. The savings are said to be around 200 tons of CO2 per year.

Author

Valentin Berghammer

Editorial office Innviertel

Valentin Berghammer

