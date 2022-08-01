TAVAGNASCO

«Thanks to our don for having been able to bring back a true sense of community and family in all of us». These words of affection and esteem are those that the Tavagnasco councilor Moreno Nicoletta addresses to Don Luca Pastore, parish priest of Quincinetto, Quassolo and Tavagnasco. A little less than a year after he settled in the Eporediese, the priest, born in 1981, was able to win over his parishioners, just as he had done previously in Valle Soana. Nicoletta again: «A priest who is no longer seen around, who really knows how to do it in involving and aggregating the entire community, starting with the young. Never before has the church been frequented ». Spontaneity, enthusiasm and availability are the key to Don Luca who, with passion and freshness, follows the path indicated by Pope Francis. He never spares himself, always present for everyone, even alongside the sick hospitalized in Ivrea, where he carries out the service of chaplain. «Me, a rock priest? I would not say – he replies amazed by so much attention – I limit myself to carrying out my task, proclaiming the Gospel among the people and sharing the faith by putting it in everything I do as well as many of my brothers to whom I do not want to overshadow. We parish priests, fewer and fewer in number, are committed daily to spreading the word of Jesus. As the Holy Father says, we need to question ourselves and, in this perspective, the community helps us to grow. I am very happy that the parishioners appreciate me. The applause goes to them who endure my sermons ». Homilies which, in fact, are modern AND capable of touching the soul. With Don Luca there was a change of pace. Some faithful Quincinettese, among the most traditionalists, however, would have turned up their noses. Voices confirmed by the mayor, Angelo Canale Clapetto, who is keen to clarify: «A minority part of the community that does not affect that much and in any case does not cause concern. Don Luca is open to discussion and takes into account all opinions, always ready to question himself ». –

PAOLA PRINCIPE