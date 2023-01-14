TAVAGNASCO There are thirty-three breeds of ornamental chickens, for a total of 300 specimens with colorful feathers that will be admired on Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 January at the Tavagnasco palatenda, on the occasion of the sixth edition of the interregional poultry exhibition organized by the Vallée poultry association, restarted after two years of hiatus.

On Friday 13 the exhibition, already set up, will be dedicated to school students, divided into groups. Among the breeds present are the Sussex, which comes from England, the Lakenfelder, the tufted Dutch, the silver-colored Sebright edged with black, the Cornuta di Sicilia, and the dwarf Livornese, just to name a few.

All the specimens, on Friday, will be subjected to the scrutiny of a jury of experts called to evaluate the standards of the different breeds in competition. It is chaired by Dr. Alberto Coghetto, veterinary surgeon. «The final awards – explained Ezio Lissolo, in the board of the interregional association of poultry and farmyard animals, born between Valle d’Aosta and Piedmont in 2014 and which today has about sixty members – are scheduled for Sunday around 11 ». The best subjects for each of the breeds represented, those with the best coloring and the best in show will be awarded. Around thirty breeders were present, coming not only from Canavese and Valle d’Aosta, but also from Biellese, Turin and Cuneo, demonstrating the importance for the sector of an exhibition that does not only have a local scope. «Thanks to this initiative – underlined Lissolo – we have the opportunity to make known and spread our passion for poultry farming and exhibition. An interesting fact is that in recent years the number of young people who decide to undertake this activity has grown. A choice made out of passion. The ornamental chickens, which come from all over the world, are raised with great care until the end of their life. None of them grow up in intensive farms, without seeing a meadow». Among them there are animals “of larger size (the Sussex for example), weighing up to 4 kilograms which have a double aptitude: they lay excellent quality eggs and have fine meat”. The poultry show opens to the public on Saturdays and Sundays from 9am to 5pm.