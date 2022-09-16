Listen to the audio version of the article

The new aid bill expected in the Council of Ministers aims at 14 billion. With support for families and businesses, thanks to a new “treasure” that is added to the 49.5 billion allocated to date to deal with the rising prices and the rush of bills. In all likelihood, it will be Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s latest spending decree, done once again without resorting to any budget variance.

Bars, restaurants and small businesses

An important slice of the new provision – which could be the focus of a press conference with Draghi and the Minister of Economy Daniele Franco – will go to businesses, starting with the extension of tax credits, a support measure expiring at the end of September and which instead, with the new Dl, will aim straight at the end of the year. Including – and it is one of the novelties – also bars, restaurants and small businesses, that is all those activities that have a meter that exceeds the 4.5 kw bar.

Isee, change the threshold

But another audience is also expanding, that of families, because those who can benefit from the social bonus to cope with the rising bill prices will increase in number thanks to an Isee that should go from 12 thousand to 15 thousand euros.

“Adjustment” for extra profits

Sources of the Mef confirm that work is also being done to intervene on the extra-profit tax – even if the game is not yet closed – but the aim is not to tax more, rather to “adjust” the rule, to ensure that it becomes more effective. the difficulties of “proceeding to the collection” have emerged so far.

Waiting for the EU on energy prices

While there will be, explain the same sources, any intervention to misalign the price of electricity from that of gas, one of the variables responsible for skyrocketing bills. “Draghi awaits the reform announced by the EU”, a step that should arrive by the end of the year.