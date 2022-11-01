Home News Tax credits, from 2023 we change
Tax credits, from 2023 we change

Tax credits, from 2023 we change

In this week’s Focus of Norms & Tributes, the experts of Il Sole 24 Ore present the framework of incentives for businesses, including cancellations and reduced rates. Among the measures for companies described in detail are the possibility of booking the measure linked to innovation 4.0, with the possibility of cumulation, in the light of EU principles.

Furthermore, for investments related to innovation 4.0, in 2023 the tax credit on assets will be halved while for Research & Development subsidies it is possible to plan projects up to 2025. For the investment bonus in Southern Italy, in addition, subscriptions must be received by 31 December 2022, while for new companies – start-ups and innovative SMEs – a deduction of 50 percent is envisaged.

The 16-page issue will be on newsstands on November 3, 2022, with Il Sole 24 Ore, at 1 euro over the price of the newspaper.

