By: Rodrigo Garcia Ocampo

Partner director

Email: [email protected]

Article 5 of Law 2277 of 2022, added the Tax Statute (ET) with article 254-1, by means of which, natural persons tax residents in Colombia and the illiquid successions of deceased who at the time of their death were Residents in the country, who have received income from dividends or participations under the terms of article 331 of the ET, may deduct the following values ​​from the income tax:



This discount should be seen in the light of article 6 of the Law in question that modified article 331 of the ET that regulates the net income for natural persons, which now indicates:

“For the purposes of determining the net taxable income to which the rates established in article 241 of this Statute will be applicable, the following rules shall be followed:

The net scheduling income obtained in income from work, capital, non-labor, pensions and of dividends and participations. The rate indicated in article 241 of this Statute will be applicable to this net taxable income. The foregoing, without prejudice to special net income. (…).”

Article 241 of the ET establishes the marginal rates of the income tax in charge of natural persons residing in the country, whose rate starts at 1,090 UVT with a rate of 19%, to end at a rate of 39% for those income liquid assets greater than 31,000 UVT, therefore, as indicated in the new article 331 of the ET, dividends and participations, in some cases, may be taxed up to 39%, given the sum of the different certificates to determine the amount of the liquid income that must be taken to the table of article 241 of the Statute.

On the other hand, article 3 of Law 2277 of 2022 that modified article 242, which textually indicates:

“Dividends and participations paid or credited to the account of resident natural persons and Illiquid successions of deceased who at the time of their death were residents of the country from the distribution of profits that would have been considered as income not constituting income or occasional gain in accordance with what provided in numeral 3 of article 49 of this Statute, will integrate the tax base of the income tax and complementary and will be subject to the rate indicated in article 241 of this Statute.

Dividends and shares paid or credited to the account of resident natural persons and illiquid successions of deceased who at the time of their death were residents of the country from distributions of profits taxed in accordance with the provisions of paragraph 2 of article 49 of this Statutewill be subject to the rate indicated in Article 240 of this Statute, according to the taxable period in which they are paid or credited to the account, in which case the tax indicated in the previous paragraph will be applied once this tax has been reduced. Dividends and participations received from foreign companies and entities will be taxed at this same rate. (…)”.

Thus, with the rules determined in article 242 of the ET, dividends will be subject to two rates, those dividends that are not taxed in accordance with the rules of article 49 of the ET, especially its numeral 3, may be taxed in marginal rates that start at 19% for those that are greater than 1,090 UVT up to 39% for those greater than 31,000 UVT as stated before, and on the other hand, there are dividends or participation that are taxed in the terms of apply the technique referred to in paragraph 2 of article 49 of the ET; to said dividends or participations, the rate indicated in article 240 of the ET is applied, modified by article 10 of Law 2277 of 2022, which set the general income tax rate of 35% plus what they have called the specials as retax.

In accordance with the aforementioned, it could be deduced that the tax discount on dividends referred to in article 5 of Law 2277 of 2022, in harmony with articles 6 and 3 of the same norm, only applies to the untaxed part of the dividends calculated under the technique defined in article 49 of the ET, subject to its result as liquid income at the rate determined in article 241 of the statute whose beneficiaries of that income are natural persons tax residents in Colombia and the illiquid successions of deceased who at the time of their death were residents in the country.

Withholding at source

Finally, it is important to indicate that the dividends or participations that are distributed by the companies in the course of 2023 and following years to their shareholders or partners, resident natural persons or to illiquid successions of deceased who at the time of their death were residents of the country , are subject to withholding at source under the terms of the paragraph of article 242 of the ET, which indicates that dividends or gross participations paid or decreed as payable during the taxable period, regardless of the number of installments into which said value, will be the one that results from applying the following table to said payments:





SFAI Colombiapartner the SFAI Global, a professional network domiciled in the Republic of Malta and offices in more than 115 countries, offers services built on localized needs according to the size and magnitude of our clients, in: Corporate Finance, Human Capital, Business Risks, External Audit and Statutory Audit, Advice Legal and Tax, Accounting and Administrative BPO and other services. Let us know your needs at www.sfai.co/contactenos/ or through WhatsApp +57 318 37 14 596.



Comments