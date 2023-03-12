Online message – Friday 03/10/2023

The Thuringian Ministry of Finance has decided to make the income from volunteers working in corona vaccination centers and mobile vaccination teams as well as in corona test centers tax-free

§ 3 number 26 or 26a EStG Position taken (Thuringian Ministry of Finance v.

9.2.2023 –

1040-21-S 1901/67-18465/2023).

background: The corona pandemic is to be countered with vaccines and increased corona testing of the population. In Thuringia, the Thuringia Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians (KVT) operates the vaccination centers and mobile vaccination teams on behalf of the Thuringian Ministry of Health. Premises, staff and their billing are organized via the KVT. The corona test centers are organized very differently from region to region.

The following applies to the tax treatment of volunteers:

After

national vote there will be no objection for the VZ 2020 up to and including 2023 if the part-time work of persons who are involved in the vaccination area (education and vaccination) in the implementation of vaccinations against SARS-CoV-2 in vaccination centers and in mobile teams as a tax-privileged activity in the sense of

§ 3 number 26 EStG is seen.

One

favored activity in the meaning of

§ 3 number 26 EStG exercise afterwards all persons in vaccination centers and mobile vaccination teams who Activities directly related to the implementation of vaccinations exercise These are the medical personnel who work in the field of vaccination in education and vaccination. This also includes activities for the preparation and follow-up of the vaccinations, such as the registration of the persons to be vaccinated, the preparation of the vaccine, the documentation of the vaccinations and the monitoring of the vaccinated persons. In order to be granted the tax exemption of EUR 3,000 per year (in 2020: EUR 2,400), in addition to the privileged activity, the other requirements must also be met

§ 3 number 26 EStG present.

Persons who do not work in the field of vaccination but work part-time in the management of the vaccination center or in the infrastructure (e.g. people flow management and security, building management, logistics) can pay the voluntary service fee

§ 3 number 26a EStG in the amount of 840 euros per year (in 2020: 720 euros), provided that the other requirements are met.

The KVT is a corporation under public law, so that the staff commissioned by it, who work in vaccination centers or mobile vaccination teams in Thuringia on a voluntary basis, work on behalf of a corporation under public law to promote charitable purposes.

In addition, there will be no objection for the VZ 2020 up to and including 2023 if the part-time

Activities of people involved in tests in corona test centersas a tax-privileged activity within the meaning of

§ 3 number 26 EStG is seen.

In addition to carrying out the tests themselves, activities for the preparation and follow-up of the tests, such as the registration of the persons to be tested and the communication and documentation of the test results, are also favoured.

For other volunteers in Corona test centers, the volunteer fee may be added later

§ 3 number 26a EStG be granted.

Because to grant the tax exemption after

§ 3 number 26 or 26a EStG the other requirements must also be met, due to the different organization of the test centers, it is always necessary to check whether the activity in the service or on behalf of a legal entity under public law or a non-profit corporation is exercised.

An activity becomes

part-time exercised if – based on the calendar year – it does not take up more than one third of the working hours of a comparable full-time job. With a regular weekly working time of a maximum of 14 hours, it can be assumed that this is a part-time job (see

R 3.26 Abs. 2

LStR and H 3.26 (secondary job)

LStH).