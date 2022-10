«The increase to the cash ceiling has always been part of the FdI program, of the center-right, we will already do it in the first budget law. It has no connection with the fight against tax evasion. There is a fiscal respite as is foreseen in the program. Those who have paid their taxes on time and in the manner will pay less and less than those who have not ”. Thus the senator of Fdi, Giovanbattista Fazzolari, outside Palazzo Madama