Listen to the audio version of the article

Mid-February. It is by aiming at that horizon that the construction site of the fiscal delegation restarts for an overall “more equitable and just” system to be brought to Parliament. According to the advances provided by the Deputy Minister of the Economy Maurizio Leo, the preparatory work will already start in the next few days, in the wake of what was done in the previous legislature. But with the aim of a more precise regulation in defining the principles.

Confirmed the “dual model”

In essence, the intention is “to do even more on horizontal equity by aiming to limit misalignments in taxation”. The “dual model” already discussed and partially implemented on personal income tax will be confirmed, distinguishing income from work, subject to progressiveness, from that from investment in capital and real estate, for which a proportional tax will apply. The direction was traced during the Draghi government and we will continue to proceed in that sense.

Toward three rates

As for rates, a “softening” is in sight, to use Leo’s words. “With the prospect of even reducing them to three, without prejudice to the need to identify the necessary coverage, without budgetary deviations”. Another cornerstone is the introduction of the family quotient, recalled by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni herself at the end of the year. It is a mechanism with very variable characteristics and therefore all to be defined, but which politically distinguishes the basic inspiration of the main political force of the majority.

«The more you hire, the less you pay»

In general, cutting the cost of labor is considered a crucial objective and on which “much more needs to be done” in the opinion of the prime minister. Five points over the term, according to the plans of the executive which will in any case move within the public finance spaces granted from time to time. The second, as mentioned, is a new taxation «which takes into account the composition of the family nucleus. We consider the issue of parenting support a priority and taxation must also take this into account”. For Meloni, the question also has significance “on the stability of welfare”. Finally, the third objective is to promote a “taxation that gives more incentive to those who get involved and create wealth, the theme is the more you hire and the less you pay”.

4.58% of taxpayers pay 38% of the income tax

Taxpayers with incomes exceeding 55 thousand euros are 4.58% of the total but pay over 38% of the total Irpef while those who declare up to 7,500 euros are almost 25% (24.97%) and pay 0 .12% of the total tax. From the data of a recent study by Social Security Itineraries and Cida referring to 2020 incomes, public spending is basically supported by those just over 5 million payers with incomes exceeding 35 thousand euros (12.99% of taxpayers) paying 59, 95% of the personal tax. Overall, the income produced in 2020 and declared in 2021 for personal income tax purposes amounted to 865.074 billion, for an income generated by personal income tax of 164.36 billion (147.38 for ordinary personal income tax; 11.99 for the regional surtax and 4 .99 for the municipal surcharge), down 4.75% on the previous year. Above 100 thousand euros, the Observatory dedicated to tax revenues and the financing of the social protection system identifies only 1.21% of taxpayers who, however, pay 19.91% of taxes.