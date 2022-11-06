Listen to the audio version of the article

The government is center-right, but on the tax side it seems to want to press clearly on the lever of progressivity. After the changes to the Superbonus reduced to 90% and reopened to single-family first homes only below a certain income threshold, with a measure that the Undersecretary for the Economy Federico Freni summarizes with the aim of “renovating the suburban building more easily than the villa in the countryside », tax deductions also end up on the table.

The idea is to tighten the decalage introduced by the Conte-1 government with the 2020 maneuver, which reduces a series of discounts as income increases. The rules in force today start the decline starting from 120 thousand euros of annual gross income up to zero from 240 thousand euros upwards; now he imagines to anticipate the parable, starting it from a threshold that could be set at 60 thousand euros, to make it land at zero from 120 thousand euros upwards.

Looking for coverage for the additional deficit

At stake are a series of 19% deductions that the tax authorities recognize for example for university education and training costs, for the cost of insurance premiums as well as for veterinary and funeral expenses; but the list also includes deductions of 26% for donations to non-profit organizations and political parties.

The objective of both dossiers, Superbonus and tax expenditures, is above all accounting. If the 23 billion of additional deficit with respect to the trend of the Nadef branded Draghi will be used in full for energy, the other measures of the maneuver will have to find alternative coverage: “in the same sector of intervention”, said the Minister of Economy Giorgetti in the conference print after the council of ministers, thus envisaging a rigid grid in which tax savings go to finance tax interventions.

Towards a mini-flat tax?

Which? Here the slogan of “progressivity” fades, since the government’s fiscal agenda is still dominated by the Flat Tax. The flat tax, however, seems destined to find only one demonstration in mini form, with the increase from 65 thousand to 85 thousand euros in the threshold of revenues and fees that opens the doors of the subsidized regime to VAT numbers. Even for new entrants, the rate would remain at 15 per cent.