With Law 130/2022, the Government, as part of the commitments undertaken with the NRP, initiates the reform of the tax process to make the application of tax rules more effective, reduce appeals to the Court of Cassation and give more confidence in the justice system to economic operators.

Il Sole 24 Ore dedicates to reform of the tax process a special issue of Norms and Taxes focuses in which all the news on judges, appeals, protections, sentences, witnesses, conciliation are analyzed and the calendar of implementation is presented, step by step. Tax justice what changes with the reform.

The focus will be on newsstands Thursday 15 September