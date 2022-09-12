Home News Tax justice, the news of the reform
News

Tax justice, the news of the reform

by admin
Tax justice, the news of the reform

ServiceFocus on Standards and Taxes

On 16 September, the law 130/2022 comes into force. The news on judges, appeals, protections, sentences, witnesses and conciliation. With the timetable for implementation, step by step

With Law 130/2022, the Government, as part of the commitments undertaken with the NRP, initiates the reform of the tax process to make the application of tax rules more effective, reduce appeals to the Court of Cassation and give more confidence in the justice system to economic operators.

Il Sole 24 Ore dedicates to reform of the tax process a special issue of Norms and Taxes focuses in which all the news on judges, appeals, protections, sentences, witnesses, conciliation are analyzed and the calendar of implementation is presented, step by step. Tax justice what changes with the reform.

The focus will be on newsstands Thursday 15 September together with the newspaper, at a total price of 3 euros.

See also  M5S, Conte-Grillo phone call: "Glimmers on the negotiation, but there are still many distances"

You may also like

Official media revealed that Xi will rule for...

Bodies in revolt at the Roma Europa Festival...

Baoji Municipal People’s Government’s portal website focuses on...

Pope Francis to Confindustria on taxes: “Share the...

Sichuan Province’s first-level emergency response to the termination...

Thirty computers and money disappeared from the Ca...

Peppa pig, Grendizer, Kung fu panda: politics against...

Remove all plastic from flowers for the queen:...

Auronzo: fly the drone while the helicopter rescue...

School, from Pnrr 2.1 billion for furnishings and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy