Tax novelties to highlight (ii)

In this tax clinic we will address the main developments in the jurisprudence and official doctrine of the DIAN, among others, in tax matters.

Diario del Huila, Tax Clinic

By: José Hilario Araque Cárdenas, tax adviser and consultant.

Juan Diego Araque Durán, lawyer specializing in tax law.

The Dian has ruled through concept No. 100208192-416 of March 31, 2023, 2023 on some aspects of marked incidence in the income tax of natural persons for the taxable year 2023 due to the changes and novelties that it introduced the recent tax reform of Law 2277 of 2022. Some of the questions that the Dian answers are due to the following topics:

What is meant by “income in kind” within the framework of article 29-1 of the Tax Code (ET)?

Article 29-1 was added to the national tax statute by this new tax reform to incorporate payments in kind into the income that must be declared in income tax, understood as those payments made by the payer to third parties. for the provision of services or acquisition of goods destined to the taxpayer or his spouse, or to persons related to the taxpayer by kinship within the fourth degree of consanguinity, second of affinity or sole civil, as long as they do not configure their own income at the head of these persons .

The Dian instructs based on general rules of law, which should be understood as “income in kind” “Any payment through the delivery of a good other than money or the provision of a service”.

Since the legal norm expressly refers “in-kind payments”are the ones that make “the payer” to third parties; this word “payer”, in principle, for us as responsible for this tax column. We understand it, as that taxpayer of the income tax, legal person, including a natural person, who pays for services or purchase of goods destined for the taxpayer or his spouse and even those close relatives described above (but did not refer to partners or shareholders), and that today, it is a common practice that lends itself to tax evasion under the understanding that a taxpayer deducts the payment from his gross income, but the beneficiary of the service or good that he receives does not declare it as income.

However, the Dian concludes against this new provision of the tax statute the following points for the purposes of income tax:

“the expense will be deductible as long as the requirements established in the tax regulations for its fiscal recognition and origin are satisfied; except for the goods and/or services destined to the beneficiary of the payment in kind (or to the persons related to it) are free or on them it is not possible to determine their value. “For the beneficiary of the payment in kind, this will constitute taxable income with the Tax. This implies that it should be considered for the purposes of the withholding mechanism at the source and the reporting of tax information”.



The foregoing indicates that for income tax purposes one thing is “expense” which with this denomination is not deductible for the payer because it departs from the concept of “necessary expenses” established in article 107 of the Tax Code, which under its conditions, is deductible from the gross income of the payer.

“If I am not required to file an income tax return, I can apply withholding at source for my labor income.”

Through legal regulation (decree), clear rules must be clarified or established regarding their incidence in the withholding at source that the payer must make for these payments in kind as established in article 366 of the Tax Statute, which is the power that the national government to establish withholdings at source on payments or account credits likely to constitute tax income for the taxpayer.

Based on the statement of reasons for the aforementioned provision, the following is copied

“(…) income in kind has allowed companies to assume expenses and/or costs of partners, shareholders, participants and/or their families. Given this situation, the people and/or firms that deliver these products can present them as deductible costs or expenses that end up reducing their taxable income tax base, but the recipients do not properly record them as income….”

Therefore, the ‘Income in Kind’ measure seeks to obtain accounting and transparency of the payments or income that taxpayers receive indirectly other than their salary and other monetary payments. In this way, it is intended to avoid the avoidance of income for the benefit of the good or service paid by the company, entity or autonomous patrimony, and, therefore, create clear rules that provide certainty to the taxpayer about the effective realization of an income in his favor. , which must be declared and integrated into the tax base of your tax.” (own emphasis).

For the rest, the Dian recalls the contents of articles 29, 87-1, 107-2, 177-1 and 387-1, precisely because of the questions that are presented to us on this issue of payments in kind that are taxable income for the beneficiary thereof:

6.1: Article 29: Value of income in kind: Standard that comes from Law 75 of 1986, and establishes, what is the commercial value of the species at the time of delivery.

62. Article 87-1: Other non-deductible expenses originated in the employment relationship:

It establishes that “Taxpayers may not request as a cost or deduction, payments whose purpose is to remunerate in some way and that have not been part of the withholding tax base for labor income. Payments that do not constitute taxable or exempt income for the worker are excepted from the previous provision, in accordance with the tax regulations, including those provided in article 387 of the Tax Code”.

Section 107-2: Deductions for contributions to employee education:

This standard establishes the following: “The following deductions will be accepted for tax purposes as long as they are duly supported:

Payments for full or partial scholarship programs and forgivable credits for education, established by legal persons for the benefit of their employees or members of the worker’s family nucleus; (…) (…)

Paragraph. For all purposes, the payments defined in this article will not be considered indirect payments made to the worker.

The concern that has arisen is the following: “LPayments earmarked for study scholarship programs for the benefit of workers or their families constitute income for them under the terms of article 29-1 ibidem?

The Dian responds that it does not constitute income for these, on the contrary, the provisions of article 107-2 must be met, that is, that the payments destined by legal persons to programs of total or partial scholarships and credits Forgivable for education for the benefit of your employees or members of the family nucleus are deductible as long as the different conditions provided in Decree 1625 of 2016-Decree 1013 of 2020 are met. Otherwise, it would be income taxed as payment in kind.

“If I am not required to submit an income tax return, I can submit it so that the withholding at source is returned to me.”

Article 177-1: Limit of costs and deductions. Establishes: “For purposes of determining the net income of taxpayers, costs and deductions attributable to income that does not constitute income or occasional gain or exempt income are not acceptable.”

Article 387-1: Reduction of the withholding base for payments to third parties for food. It establishes: “Payments made by employers in favor of third parties, for food for the worker or his family, or for the supply of food for them in their own restaurants or those of third parties, as well as payments for the purchase of vouchers or tickets for the acquisition of food by the worker or his family, are deductible for the employer and do not constitute income for the worker but rather for the third party that supplies the food or provides the restaurant service subject to withholding at source that corresponds to him in the head of these last ones…”

The concern that has arisen is the following: Do the payments for food for workers or their families constitute income for them under the terms of article 29-1? of the ET?

La Diana responds:

“…considering the specialty criterion -lex specialis derogat generali- (cf. article 3 of Law 153 of 1887) the application of article 387-1 of the Tax Statute is imposed on article 29-1 ibidem regarding payments in kind for the concept of feeding the worker or his family, as long as the different conditions set forth in the first provision are met. Failing that, the provisions of the aforementioned article 29-1 must be met.

Another of Dian’s instructions in her general concept is related to the following questions:

What is the scope of the expression “Without prejudice to the provisions of paragraph 2 of article 387 of the ET”? Is the deduction for dependents subject to the limits set forth in subparagraph 1 of numeral 3 of article 336 of the ET?

Let’s see: Law 2277 of 2022, on the one hand, with its article 7, modifies article 336 of the Tax Statute that talks about the way in which the taxable liquid income of the General Cedula is determined, and in its second subparagraph it is written as follows ;

“Without prejudice to the provisions of subsection 2 of article 387 of the Tax Code, the worker may deduct, in addition to the limit established in the previous subsection, seventy-two (72) UVT per dependent up to a maximum of four (4) dependents. ”.

Due to the above, as soon as the final presentations of what was going to be Law 2277 of 2022 were known, the expression of all the academics and scholars of tax law was:

“Uyyy that’s good, a deduction for dependents in addition to the one established for this same concept and without any limit”

But let’s read what Dian concludes: To be continued……

