Tax novelties to highlight (v) the abc of the social security of the self-employed

On this occasion we will address the social security of the independents on the occasion of the latest tax reform contained in Law 2277 of 2022.

By: José Hilario Araque Cárdenas, tax adviser and consultant.

Juan Diego Araque Durán, lawyer specializing in tax law.

In the previous column of Consultorio Tributario we announced the topics of the tax reform contained in Law 2277 of 2022 that we still need to comment or discuss and we chose the following, for the moment:

The complementary tax on occasional earnings, which was precisely explained in the previous column;

The new wealth tax and the dividend tax;

The global minimum tax on income tax for legal entities to comply with the income tax declaration for taxable year 2023;

The changes in the Simple Taxation Regime-RST as the alternative for the formalization and integration with other taxes and that replaces the declaration of income tax. The changes of this SIMPLE regime are already being reflected with the settlement of the bimonthly advances for this year 2023;

The challenge towards an external market for free zones so that they continue to have preferential tax treatment;

In short, other aspects that we will somehow touch on, such as the tax on single-use plastics, sugary drinks and ultra-processed foods.

However, we had yet to announce the issue of comprehensive social security for the self-employed, which was once again addressed by this latest tax reform; since article 89 establishes the Base Contribution Income (IBC) of the independents.

The contribution will be due month and on a minimum contribution base of 40%.

In effect, article 89 of Law 2277 of 2022 classifies the self-employed for the purposes of establishing the Base Contribution Income -known under the acronym IBC- in three groups, as follows:

First group: Independent workers who enter into contracts for the provision of personal services.

second group: Independent workers who enter into contracts other than the provision of personal services.

third group: Independents on their own.

Now, WHO ARE INDEPENDENT WORKERS?

They are those natural persons who provide their services with total independence and autonomy in favor of one or more third parties. Therefore, they are not linked by a work contract due to the absence of the main element that is subordination. In other words, there is no employment relationship.

When a person receives several income simultaneously from several contracts, the contributions will be for each of the income received.

WHO ARE SELF-EMPLOYED?

It is the natural person who performs an economic activity at his own risk and account. For example, merchants, capital rentiers who receive rental income, financial returns, dividends; those who exercise liberal professions (accountants, lawyers, etc.), as well as those who carry out advisory or consultancy activities, as long as they do not enter into formal contracts for the provision of services with third-party beneficiaries.

WHAT IS THE PRESSURE EXERTED BY THE TAX STATUTE FOR THE TIMELY AND CORRECT PAYMENT OF SOCIAL SECURITY BY INDEPENDENT WORKERS?

Simply because of what is established in paragraph 2 of article 108 of the Tax Statute (it was added by article 27 of Law 1393 of 2010) and with the last regulation in force of article 1.2.4.1.7. of Decree 1625 of 2016-DUR.

Paragraph 2 of article 108 ET provides that:

“Likewise, for the origin of the deduction for payments to independent workers, the contractor must verify the affiliation and payment of contributions and contributions to social protection that correspond to the contractor according to the law, in accordance with the regulations issued by the National Government. The foregoing will also apply to compliance with the obligation to withhold when applicable.

For its part, article 1.2.4.1.7. of Decree 1625 of 2016 establishes that:

“….the reduction of the withholding base for resident natural persons whose, for contributions to the General Social Security System, will be conditioned to their liquidation and payment in relation to the sums that are the object of the contract, for which which will be attached to the respective invoice or equivalent document, a copy of the form or payment document. (special emphasis).

For the origin of the deduction in the income tax of the payments made to the persons mentioned in the previous paragraph for service provision contracts, the contracting party must verify that the contributions to the General Social Security System are made in accordance with the income obtained in the respective contract, under the terms of the Decrees….”

The UGPP may apply the presumption of costs in ongoing audit processes and new processes in the face of any fiscal period.

“Paragraph. This obligation will not be applicable when all the monthly payments are less than a current legal monthly minimum wage (1 SMLMV)”.

WHAT ARE THE NEW RULES ESTABLISHED BY LAW 2277 OF 2022 ON THE IBC FOR INDEPENDENTS?

Article 89 of the latest tax reform established the following new formulas for calculating the Contribution Base Income-IBC of independent workers, summarized as follows:

The Base Contribution Income-IBC of independent workers who enter into employment contracts provision of personal services with income equal to or greater than one (1) Current Monthly Legal Minimum Salary-SMLMV will be 40% of the monthly value of the contract, not including the value of VAT.

For self-employed independent workers and those who enter into contracts other than those for the provision of personal servicesthe contribution will be on 40% of the monthly value of the income caused (accrued in terms of IFRS) for those who are obliged to keep accounts, or those actually perceived for those who do not have this obligation, without including the value of VAT.

The following table outlines the IBC in accordance with the previous new rules of Law 2277 of 2022.

INCOME BASE QUOTATION-IBC INDEPENDENT WORKERS REQUIRED TO KEEP ACCOUNTING NOT REQUIRED TO KEEP ACCOUNTING THEY KEEP ACCOUNTING ON A VOLUNTARY BASIS earned income earned income Income actually received. Accrued Income earned income They can choose between income caused or income actually received. (-) Costs and expenses They can choose between: Actual costs (Art. 107 ET) Alleged costs (D. 1601 of 2022)* They can choose between: Real costs (article 107 of the ET). Alleged costs (D. 1601 of 2022). (=) Net income (=) Net income (=) Net income Same: IBC 40% Same: IBC 40% Same: IBC 40%

In the liquidation, the following must be taken into account:

Note 1: The Base Income for Contribution-IBC may not be less than one (1) Current Minimum Legal Monthly salary-SMMLV.

Note 2: While the UGPP again establishes a system of presumptive costs, Decree 1601 of 2022 applies.

