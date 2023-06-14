Home » Tax on Crypto Assets Deferred for Three Months By CoinTelegraph
News

Tax on Crypto Assets Deferred for Three Months By CoinTelegraph

by admin
Tax on Crypto Assets Deferred for Three Months By CoinTelegraph

© Reuters. Italy: The tax on crypto-assets has been extended by three months

With a press release, the Ministry of Economy and Finance has announced that the deadlines for the payment of the substitute tax for crypto-assets will be postponed from 30 June to 30 September 2023.

In particular, the press release reads:

“The Ministry of Economy and Finance announces that a forthcoming regulatory provision will extend by three months, from 30 June to 30 September 2023, the terms for the payment of the substitute tax on crypto-assets, whose tax regime has been redefined in budget law.”

Read the full text on Cointelegraph

See also  According to the latest research and judgment in many provinces and cities, the first wave of infection peaks has been passed smoothly, and the number of fever clinics continues to decline- 民生-中工网

You may also like

“Republican spirit means implementing the Pnrr and confirming...

Tremendous emptiness of heart – breaking latest news

Peasants maintain closure in the Oriente trunk, they...

Announcement of the Office of the Leading Group...

Fast bill payment with the dedicated lane in...

DR Congo: the UN deplores the brutal attacks...

Ministry of Finance enabled digital channels to pay...

faith in the redemption in Formula 1 after...

North Kivu: civil society in Basongora pleads for...

Óscar Andrés Pérez stepped down from his position...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy