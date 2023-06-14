Tax on Crypto Assets Deferred for Three Months By CoinTelegraph

© Reuters. Italy: The tax on crypto-assets has been extended by three months
With a press release, the Ministry of Economy and Finance has announced that the deadlines for the payment of the substitute tax for crypto-assets will be postponed from 30 June to 30 September 2023.
In particular, the press release reads:
“The Ministry of Economy and Finance announces that a forthcoming regulatory provision will extend by three months, from 30 June to 30 September 2023, the terms for the payment of the substitute tax on crypto-assets, whose tax regime has been redefined in budget law.”
