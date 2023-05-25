Tax reform for the territories?

According to the Ministry of Finance, this initiative does not seek to place new taxes in the departments and municipalities, but to organize the tax levels in the regions. In Neiva, Cepa and the DNP Decentralization Mission referred to the feasibility and necessity of this strategy.

By: Gloria Camargo

The Government of Gustavo Petro will seek to implement a new tax reform, this time directed at the mayors and governors of the country.

Although the first major bill approved during his tenure was the tax reform that seeks to raise $20 billion in its first year to invest in social projects, the Ministry of Finance has pointed out the need for a new reform at the local level.

According to the Ministry of Finance, this new tax reform will focus on departmental and municipal taxes, but will not imply an increase in the tax burden for citizens.

Instead, it seeks to rationalize a system that is currently complex and chaotic in some cases, with the aim of establishing a single, more efficient system. One of the main points to be discussed is the unification of regional taxes, such as the industry and commerce tax (ICA) or property taxes, which theoretically should be unified.

The Minister of Finance and Public Credit, Ricardo Bonilla, has mentioned that the territorial reform is still in the Government’s plans, but its implementation may not be immediate.

The current approach is focused on holding technical roundtables with the outgoing and incoming rulers, since it is the latter who will be most interested in the decisions that are made. The elections for mayors and governors will take place in October, so it is expected that the new rulers will participate in the definition of this reform.

Bonilla has highlighted the need to reduce the complexity of land taxes, which currently translates into the existence of 16 or 17 taxes in municipalities and governorships.

In addition, it points out that more than half of these taxes are inefficient in terms of collection. Therefore, the rationalization and simplification of this regional tax system becomes a priority for the Government.

Decentralization proposals

Darío Indalecio Restrepo, director of the Decentralization Mission, indicated in Neiva that although the past decentralization bore fruit in terms of pluralism, extension of social policy, irrigation of resources throughout the territory, strengthening of market and knowledge institutions, among others, it has made the territory better known and more complete in Colombia, as well as being better inhabited.

“A significant investment in territorial economic development is required. This is a pending agenda and for that, two things must be achieved: first, a territorial tax reform that strengthens the taxation of municipalities and in particular of the departments, that is, what the departments capture in whatever category.

It should be noted that in Colombia, the transfer has increased in the municipalities, but the department must be strengthened with a tax reform that is linked to providing much more fiscal capacity to the departments so that they have better policies, not only and exclusively those for services public, but to the territorial economic development”, he pointed out.

Secondly, it established that this is necessary, given that in regions such as Huila, no company is profitable without support, that is, roads, aqueduct, sewerage, investment, workforce, storage centers, raw materials, security , financial services, among others.

“A company is a fabric and the fabrics are social and territorial chains. It is the new part of decentralization, and it has to be territorial economic development where taxation and taxation are strengthened, ”he said.

Secondly, he pointed out that support strategies for production chains should also be focused, but that it is not possible to “continue rewarding those who do the most at the lowest cost. We have to be responsible with the carbon footprint and create carbon taxes”, he pointed out.

Finally, he pointed out that in addition to productivity, being aware of the environmental impact, the principles of inclusion must be taken into account. “We have a wide cultural field. We have territorial circuits, we have the peasant world, the indigenous world and the world of blacks, so we must build a geography that is based on municipalities and departments in a more equitable and prudent way. That is the call that we are making with the support of the Federation of Departments and Asocapitals in regards to decentralization”.

departmental stance

On the other hand, Luis Enrique Dussán, Governor of Huila, pointed out that before talking about new taxes, one should “talk about the powers that the departments, municipalities and the nation have.

For today, the departments have practically all the powers, the same ones that the municipalities have through the famous way of concurrence, complementarity and subsidies established by the Constitution and the laws that have come forth, for this reason we end up burdening the departments with practically all the competences of all sectors”, established the president.

And he added that for example, “if a judge determines that a school needs to be fixed, he tells the mayor to put as much and the governor to put, all under his judgment but it is not clear. I think that the first exercise we are doing well from the Decentralization Mission.

The Governor pointed out that “in my opinion, the departments should dedicate themselves to three or four things, nothing more”, and indicated that in health they should focus on the higher levels of complexity of departmental hospitals and higher education.

“I think that it is necessary to review how that is going to be financed. The way in which royalties are used must also be reviewed. Here is a very old discussion, I think that once there was talk of planting royalties, but it was not allowed because they were conditioned for a long time that they were for basic sanitation but never for productive development.

Now in the latest legality, the issue regarding the Covid of the need for royalties to be used for economic reactivation was addressed, however it is not carried out because the national mentality continues to be that of the past.

I have tried several of those productive development projects with royalties, a project even with the participation of the nation, co-financing for example the Sena Emprender Fund or the Compensation Rate for tourism with Bancoldex, and it has not been possible because at the national level it says that it is not you can use royalties for that,” Dussán said.

Finally, he said that this discussion should be opened and establish the real financing powers and what is the scope of what is going to be done and how it is going to promote that economic development.

“We have been developing, tracing the paths, tracing the route but we are still very weak in being able to have clear guaranteed sources to be able to co-finance and we have to make a territorial tax, but I think that previously we have to define the issue of competences”.