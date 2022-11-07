Home News Tax reform, the League insists: flat tax threshold of at least 85-90 thousand euros. Salvini: “In 10 days maneuver in the classroom”
News

by admin
«In the new budget law – affirms the Undersecretary for the Economy, Federico Freni – it will finally be demonstrated that the flat tax was not a slogan but a structured program that can be done in 5 years. We absolutely start with self-employed and VAT numbers, we begin by raising the threshold from 65 up to 100 thousand euros, maybe a little less, we could make 85/90 thousand, it will also depend on some macroeconomic variables a little less dependent on us, but certainly yes, certainly in the budget law we will find the passage from 65 thousand to at least 85 thousand ”. In short, the carroccio raises. And with the secretary Matteo Salvini relaunches: «Within 10 days there will be the budget maneuver in Parliament. Ten days and there will be the start of all the major economic projects on which the League and the center-right have committed themselves. The stop of Fornero and the start of quota 41, the raising of the flat tax ceiling which today is at 65 thousand euros (we are studying the two options at 85 and 100 thousand euros), the fiscal peace with the scrapping of millions of tax bills , the revision of the Citizenship Income, limiting abuses and can no longer be for life ».

