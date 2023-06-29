Taxation of Travel Services (BMF) – NWB Livefeed

Online message – Wednesday 06/28/2023

sales tax | Taxation of travel services (BMF)

The BMF has again extended the non-objection rule on the taxation of travel services provided by companies based in a third country (BMF, letter dated June 27, 2023 – III C 2 – S 7419/19/10002:004).

background: With BMF letter from On January 29th, 2021 – III C 2 – S 7419/19/10002:004 (DOK 2020/0981332) the supreme tax authorities of the federal and state governments decided that § 25 UStG for travel services by entrepreneurs with their registered office in a third country and without a permanent establishment in the community area is not applicable. For reasons of protection of confidence, there will be no objection if the special regulation of § 25 UStG is applied to travel services provided by companies based in a third country and without a permanent establishment in the community area up to December 31, 2020.

The non-complaint regulation, which has already been extended several times (most recently by BMF letter dated December 12, 2022 – III C 2 – S 7419/19/10002:004), will now extended until December 31, 2026.

Those: Federal Ministry of Finance, letter from 27.6.2023 – III C 2 – S 7419/19/10002 :004, published on the

Federal Ministry of Finance website (il)

