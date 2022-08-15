Listen to the audio version of the article

The center-right focuses on flat tax and presidentialism, the Democratic Party on cutting the tax wedge and overcoming IRAP, the M5S on minimum wages and super bonuses. Democrats and Pentastellates both want to introduce constructive distrust. These are some of the priorities on work, taxation and party and coalition reforms indicated in the electoral programs for the political vote on 25 September.

Center-right: from the flat tax to the revision of the NRP

The common document of the center-right, signed by the leaders of the Brothers of Italy Giorgia Meloni, Lega Matteo Salvini and Forza Italia Silvio Berlusconi, is divided into 15 titles that start from the placement of Italy, fully part of Europe, of the Alliance Atlantic and Western. The tax chapter focuses entirely on “reducing the tax burden for families, businesses and self-employed workers”. The rates are not specified on the flat tax (Fi has proposed 23%, the Lega 15%) but there is explicit mention of “extension of the flat tax for VAT numbers up to 100 thousand euros in turnover” and, as required by the FdI, of “flat tax on income increase compared to previous years”. Today the flat tax is 15% for VAT numbers with income up to 65 thousand. As for the NRP, the required reforms will be completed but the Plan itself will be revised “according to the changed conditions, needs and priorities”.

At work, we insist on cutting the tax wedge, on tax exemption for new hires and on lowering the VAT for basic necessities. We also want to raise the limits on the use of cash. Confirmed the “replacement of the current citizenship income with more effective measures of social inclusion and active policies for training and integration into the world of work”.

The center-right is committed to a constitutional reform that provides for “the direct election of the President of the Republic” (Meloni’s workhorse) which, however, is combined with the path “to be completed” on Autonomies (requested by the League) as well as the completion of the justice reform, a point demanded by Forza Italia with separation of careers and reform of the CSM.

The Democratic Party: cutting the wedge and public integration of wages

The PD program is an approved 34-page document based on three pillars: development, work and rights. Immediately provides for the Zan bill and the introduction of egalitarian marriage, gender equality. But also the ius scholae. A very socially oriented program with 500 thousand social housing to be built in ten years, a sort of Ina-Casa project of fanfanian memory. At work, “after the introduction of the minimum wage and citizenship income (which will be appropriately recalibrated according to the indications developed by the Saraceno commission, starting from the unjustified penalization of large families and / or with minors)”, for democrats it is it is necessary to complete the system with another mechanism: “The public supplement to remuneration (in-work benefit) in favor of low-income workers, as proposed by the Commission on poor work ”.