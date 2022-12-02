During the year, the Municipality recovered over one million euros in missed payments of Imu and Tari: 970,000 euros for property tax, and 360,000 for waste.

This is the data that emerged yesterday in the city council during the examination of the changes to the budget. The large sum was collected by the tax office with the sending of notices of assessment. Even more had been collected the previous year – about one million and 800 thousand euros – when there was one more person employed in the tax office who was dedicated to the evasion of payments. The current rates for the Imu have also been confirmed for 2023.

During the session, a response was then given to the question of the minority groups united on the new facility that should be built for the Olympics, starting from the former Polveriera towards Socrepes. Ghedina, Gaffarini, de Zanna and Pompanin had asked what is the progress of the work presented by a group of installers and endorsed by the previous junta, work in the hands of the extraordinary commissioner Luigi Valerio Sant’Andrea, after the councilors Ghezze and Da Rin had declared that they didn’t know anything.

«The project is now available in the Municipality», Da Rin retorted, «and it was deposited on November 29, at our request to Simico (Milan-Cortina infrastructure company 2026). Compared to the previous one, it was changed on July 25th».

“We weren’t actually aware of what the new project was,” added Da Rin. “We speak and issue statements when we actually know things, otherwise we prefer to say we don’t know.” In the next few days, therefore, the offices will send the new project to the minority councilors.

A good part of the council was then dedicated to the Montessori question. On this point too there was a question from councilwoman de Zanna. But already the changes in the budget have entered the heart of the matter. The councilor for the budget Roberta Alverà had explained that 208,634 euros were set aside for Montessori for any off-balance sheet debt in the event that the request for suspension of the sentence was not accepted.

De Zanna underlined that “the Montessori question is reduced to a provision of 208 thousand euros, while ordinary contributions have not even been paid this year and there could be an interruption of service”.

Mayor Lorenzi and councilor De Mattia insisted on the administration’s willingness to resolve the issue to safeguard the service, but so did Ghedina: “The mayor’s words clash with what was said in the electoral campaign in favor of Montessori.”