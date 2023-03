Before the Traffic Police, a couple of Mexican tourists denounced that a driver of a taxi type vehicle charged them $200 to take them from the airport to a hotel in Bogotá.

The event was recorded on video, as the foreigners were upset at the excessive charge, for which they complained to the taxi driver before the traffic police at the exit of the El Dorado air terminal.

However, what has caused outrage the most is that in response to the complaints, the taxi driver smiles without pity.