There was an argument between the taxi driver and the motorcycle driver, whose names are not yet known because of the issue of giving way in Fatih. After the taxi driver left the scene with his vehicle, the motorcycle driver took his two friends with him and jammed the driver he was following in Laleli Şair Haşmet Sokak. He shot him in his left leg. While he was chasing those who had trapped him, a person in the group shot the driver in the left leg with a pistol. […]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook