Taxi driver refuses him the pos and insults him, the story of the Australian tourist: "I felt threatened"

Taxi driver refuses him the pos and insults him, the story of the Australian tourist: "I felt threatened"

“I felt threatened and in a hostile environment, it wasn’t a good feeling.” Phillip, 43, an insurance broker, and his daughter Raymie, 12, are two Australian tourists from Melbourne visiting Milan, insulted and abused by a taxi driver because they wanted to pay for the ride with a credit card. A scene clearly immortalized in a video of a small town that witnessed the scene from the window, including the damage to the purchases that father and daughter had made in Murano – where they came from – that the taxi driver threw on the ground, shattering everything.

