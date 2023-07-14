Taxi driver was attacked by criminal and he would have been released

UNSAFETY. –

A minor who attacked a taxi driver in Riobamba would have been released; however, the victim hopes that justice will side with the people.

The taxi was left in the middle of the train tracks in the north of Riobamba, as far as the National Police officers went.

On the night of Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in the 24 de Mayo sector, a large police contingent and residents of the area, upon learning that a taxi driver was apparently a victim of crime, activated themselves and managed to locate a minor. of age, who would be involved in the attempted robbery of the professional driver, but after his capture, the alleged offender would have been released.

The victim, who omitted their names to avoid retaliation, commented that on the afternoon of Tuesday, July 11, he was doing his normal job, when he suddenly took a ride in the Riobamba Bus Terminal sector, the user asked him to take him to the northern part of the city and once at the requested destination, the young man got out of the unit and entered a house located near the train tracks, specifically in Santa Ana. “It took about 5 minutes to get out, because He told me that I didn’t have enough for the race and I waited for him, in that, he asked me for another race, but suddenly I felt that he began to strangle me from behind and another person opened the passenger door to take my belongings”, said the professional of the steering wheel, who remembered that he almost lost consciousness, and in that the car rolled and got stuck on the train tracks. He got out of the taxi, regained consciousness and went to the Wilson Morocho taxi station and they helped him. “We looked for the suspects, one appeared and was taken by the police, but now it turns out that he was apparently released because the hearing was held. It is necessary that justice be for everyone,” the victim stressed. (25)