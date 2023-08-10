Taxi drivers, another component of the city to take into account

With regard to the national strike of taxi drivers, held this Wednesday, August 9 in the main capitals of the country, many concerns arise about the working conditions of this union, which is so important for the proper functioning of a city.

Let’s remember that this strike in question is due to the constant increases in the price of gasoline. The value of fuel grows 600 pesos each month and currently the gallon is $13,592 on average, to which the national government reported that said increase is given to reduce the deficit in the Fuel Price Stabilization Fund.

The issue of the taxi transport service is not only the economic aspect, it carries with it many factors that make it a city issue, ranging from the working conditions of the drivers and what they project as a union at the service of the public.

There are city components that are essential for consolidating its own image and generating a favorable concept around it; one of them is the public transport service, especially the taxi.

When you arrive in a city, your first impression of it begins to form from what you hear the taxi driver say about what happens and what the capital where you live and work contains.

It could be said then that taxi drivers are like a kind of façade for the city, therefore why not take care of and organize all the details of the façade of our capital well? This would be a good strategy to promote the positive aspects of the city. town to which we belong.

In Valledupar, the members of the taxi drivers’ union, for decades, have lived and worked in the midst of nonconformity, here there are many inconveniences that they must overcome on a daily basis: insecurity, low profitability, disadvantages compared to motorcycle taxis, lack of institutional support, zero training and training from a cultural point of view, non-regulation of mobility, road deterioration, among another long list of problems for these city workers.

And now the high price of gasoline is added, which, as in the whole country, in Valledupar makes this activity unprofitable, but given few job options, drivers have no alternative but to work at a loss.

There are many aspects to review of this important guild, enough has been said about that: panic button to provide security, implementation of taximeters, regulation of urban land piracy, cultural training on the history of Valledupar, studying formulas that allow a balance against the cost of service compared to the value of the gallon of gas, but hasta la vista all that is still pending.

Right now that the electoral debate is approaching, it would be expected that a candidate or candidates for the Mayor of Valledupar would pay attention to this sector of taxi drivers and define with them clear policies that favor both the image of the city and its own conditions. labor.

Gentlemen candidates, this is a large union that would be decisive in terms of votes, but just as immense are the problems that must be resolved for their well-being, but also for the good of Valledupar, which is increasingly emerging as a touristic city.